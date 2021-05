Soulja Boy and Bow Wow's Verzuz battle is set to go down next month, and the two rappers are trying to add as much hype for the face-off as possible. Big Draco and Shad have been trading banter since SB announced the hits competition was going down last weekend. On Friday, (May 28), following Verzuz co-creator Swizz Beatz's confirmation of the battle, the two former teen stars cranked the friendly jabs back up. "Im ready!" Bow Wow tweeted. "You know what the hold up is. They gotta couple more battles to do. Then we meet. Unless you ready today?"