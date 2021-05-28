newsbreak-logo
Newport News, VA

COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Required for Students This Fall

By Jim Hanchett
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeen as best way to return to robust campus life. Students attending classes this fall term will be required to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Executive Committee of the Board of Visitors voted unanimously to adopt the requirement. It is subject to medical or religious exemptions. Free COVID-19 tests will be administered on at least a weekly basis for students who are not vaccinated and they will be expected to wear face coverings.

