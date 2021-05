BET dropped the nominees for the 2021 BET Awards & they’re interesting and also controversial. Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby leading the pack with seven nominations, with Cardi and Drake behind them with five. The categories are heavy hitters and the most arguable category is the best female hip hop artist. The ladies in the category are: Cardi B., Coi Leray, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Latto, and Saweetie. Social media argued that Flo Milli deserved to be recognized since Coi Leray was honored.