WAYNE COUNTY--“Nursing is not merely a vocation; it is a special calling to serve other selflessly, particularly in times when help is needed most.”. Reading this quote, written in the proclamation for National Nurses Day, Wayne County Commissioner Chair Brian Smith evoked the times throughout history where nurses played pivotal roles whether patching up soldiers on the battlefield, taking care of those injured after a natural disaster, and caring for the sick in times of plague and pandemic.