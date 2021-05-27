newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

How the First Stars Were Formed

By John Wells, Lynn Ware Peek
Posted by 
KPCW
KPCW
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Cool Science Radio, John and Lynn speak with Astrophysicist Dr. Emma Chapman, who has written: First Light: Switching on Stars at the Dawn of Time. Chapman shares information on how the first stars were formed, why they were so unusual, and what they can teach us about the Universe today.

www.kpcw.org
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

 https://www.kpcw.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universe#Cool Science Radio#Stars#Scientists Search#Switching
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyCumberland Times-News

Stars and how they work

What is a star? A star is a gaseous nuclear reactor with enough mass to compress itself to reach temperatures of 15 million degrees Fahrenheit. The universe is mostly hydrogen, the fuel for stars. The minimum mass for a star to form is 26,000 times our Earth’s mass. Gravity makes the core of stars extremely compressed (a pint of the sun’s core would have as much mass as an adult human). In a star’s core, atoms collide with such violence that hydrogen fuses into helium, releasing vast amounts of energy, the secret of a star’s power.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Distant star drowns its partner in gas, forming gorgeous 'Necklace Nebula'

Two stars, bound together in orbital matrimony, are slowly ripping each other apart. And, like many relationship squabbles, this stellar spat ends with jewelry. Meet the Necklace Nebula (known less sexily as PN G054.203.4). This planetary nebula is located about 15,000 light-years from Earth, inside the Sagitta constellation in the northern sky. To telescopes like NASA's Hubble, the nebula looks like an emerald oval, ringed with sparkling clusters of jewel-like gas. A pair of binary stars forms a bright speck at the center.
Astronomyarxiv.org

First survey of HCNH$^+$ in high-mass star-forming cloud cores

Most stars in the Galaxy, including the Sun, were born in high-mass star-forming regions. It is hence important to study the chemical processes in these regions to better understand the chemical heritage of both the Solar System and most stellar systems in the Galaxy. The molecular ion HCNH+ is thought to be a crucial species in ion-neutral astrochemical reactions, but so far it has been detected only in a handful of star-forming regions, and hence its chemistry is poorly known. We have observed with the IRAM-30m Telescope 26 high-mass star-forming cores in different evolutionary stages in the J=3-2 rotational transition of HCNH+. We report the detection of HCNH+ in 16 out of 26 targets. This represents the largest sample of sources detected in this molecular ion so far. The fractional abundances of HCNH+, [HCNH+], w.r.t. H2, are in the range 0.9 - 14 X $10^{-11}$, and the highest values are found towards cold starless cores. The abundance ratios [HCNH+]/[HCN] and [HCNH+]/[HCO+] are both < 0.01 for all objects except for four starless cores, for which they are well above this threshold. These sources have the lowest gas temperature in the sample. We run two chemical models, a "cold" one and a "warm" one, which attempt to match as much as possible the average physical properties of the cold(er) starless cores and of the warm(er) targets. The reactions occurring in the latter case are investigated in this work for the first time. Our predictions indicate that in the warm model HCNH+ is mainly produced by reactions with HCN and HCO+, while in the cold one the main progenitor species of HCNH+ are HCN+ and HNC+. The results indicate that the chemistry of HCNH+ is different in cold/early and warm/evolved cores, and the abundance ratios [HCNH+]/[HCN] and [HCNH+]/[HCO+] is a useful astrochemical tool to discriminate between different evolutionary phases in the process of star formation.
AstronomyAPS Physics

Uncertainty over First Stars

New analysis of nuclear reaction data finds holes in a theory about the first stars. Stars are dutiful recyclers. The material used and discarded by one generation of stars is taken up and reused by the next. But that cycling process has trouble explaining the surprisingly high calcium concentrations in stars that formed early on. Astrophysicists have proposed that these old stars were seeded by a first generation that expired in “faint supernovae,” producing calcium but few other heavy elements. However, a new analysis of nuclear reaction measurements suggests that this model may not be so solid [1].
ChemistryPosted by
Vice

The First Ever Nuclear Bomb Produced a Bizarre Form of Matter

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered a quasicrystal, a bizarre form of matter that defies the normal rules of symmetry in crystals, in the debris of the first nuclear detonation in history. Forged on July 16, 1945 during the Trinity nuclear bomb test in New Mexico, the quasicrystal is the oldest known structure of its kind made by humans.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Variation of the Nebular Dust Attenuation Curve with the Properties of Local Star-forming Galaxies

We use a sample of $78,340$ star-forming galaxies at $z\simeq 0.04-0.1$ from the SDSS DR8 survey to calculate the average nebular dust attenuation curve and its variation with the physical properties of galaxies. Using the first four low-order Balmer emission lines (H$\alpha$, H$\beta$, H$\gamma$, H$\delta$) detected in the composite spectrum of all galaxies in the sample, we derive a nebular attenuation curve in the range of $0.41\mu$m to $0.66\mu$m that has a similar shape and normalization to that of the Galactic extinction curve (Milky Way curve), the SMC curve and the nebular curve derived in a previous study for a high redshift sample. We divide the galaxies into bins of stellar mass, gas-phase metallicity, and specific star-formation rate, and derive the nebular attenuation curve in each of these bins. This analysis indicates that there is very little variation in the shape of the nebular dust attenuation curve with the properties used to bin the galaxies. Although this suggests that the combined effect of the dust composition and geometry along the average nebular sightlines of those bins results in the nebular curves with identical shapes in the optical region, but it is not possible to draw any conclusion about the similarities in the dust properties (geometry and composition) alongside those sightlines.
ScienceScience News

A newfound quasicrystal formed in the first atomic bomb test

In an instant, the bomb obliterated everything. The tower it sat on and the copper wires strung around it: vaporized. The desert sand below: melted. In the aftermath of the first test of an atomic bomb, in July 1945, all this debris fused together, leaving the ground of the New Mexico test site coated with a glassy substance now called trinitite. High temperatures and pressures helped forge an unusual structure within one piece of trinitite, in a grain of the material just 10 micrometers across — a bit longer than a red blood cell.
ScienceFuturity

Sour milk mirrors how veins of gold form

A new discovery explains how gold veins form so quickly, researchers report. Gold deposits typically form over tens to hundreds of thousands of years. But some can form in years, months, or even days. For decades, the formation of these rare hyper-enriched gold deposits in places like Ballarat in Australia,...
Astronomynationalgeographic.com

Mysterious radio burst from space is unusually close—and especially baffling

A fast radio burst, one of the most perplexing phenomena seen by astronomers, has been detected among a nearby population of ancient stars. Bright, fleeting blasts of radio waves coming from the vicinity of a nearby galaxy are deepening one of astronomy’s biggest mysteries. The repeating bursts of energy seem to be coming from an ancient group of stars called a globular cluster, which is among the last places astronomers expected to find them.
Video Gamesblogdot.tv

How Han Solo’s adventures were adapted into Star Wars Pinball VR’s newest table

Today, we at Zen Studios could not be happier than to announce free DLC for Star Wars Pinball VR right here on PlayStation Blog. The classic Han Solo table from the Star Wars Pinball: Heroes Within pack, enters the game as the ninth amazing table, joining the likes of Classic Trilogy tables, Rogue One, The Mandalorian and more. But what goes into creating a table like Han Solo? If you haven’t already run off to download it (and I really can’t blame you for that), let’s take a look behind the curtain.
Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Friday Film Review--"Together Together"

Together Together premiered at virtual Sundance 2021 in the U.S. Dramatic category. It will be screened by Park City Film this weekend; May 28-30. Here’s Barb Bretz with your Friday film review. This very different take on friendship, fatherhood, and the making of a family was one of my favorites...
DesignDaily Beast

How These Rothkos Were Restored Without Touching the Canvas

In 1960, Harvard University commissioned the artist Mark Rothko, famous for painting monumentally scaled blocks of intense color, to create a site-specific work for the university. Rothko signed on to paint another in his series of “rooms,” massive canvasses sized to fit specific spaces, as he’d done for the Four Seasons restaurant in New York’s Seagram Building. At Harvard, the dons gave him a dining room on the top floor of what was then called the Holyoke Center, a modern building in Harvard Square, across the street from the Yard. The room had floor-to-ceiling windows, and Rothko agreed to paint a triptych to fill an alcove on the room’s west wall, and two more paintings to face them from the east.
Sciencefreenews.live

Scientists have shown a quasicrystal that formed after the first nuclear explosion

Geophysicists have studied the properties of a quasicrystal, which was formed after the first nuclear explosion in the history of mankind. Writes about this PNAS. On July 16, 1945, an event occurred that changed the course of our human history: the explosion of Trinity, the first nuclear bomb in history. This explosion led to the emergence of the first artificial quasicrystal.
Mental Healthhomify.com

13 Psychology Tricks That Will Work On Anybody

Every human being is a unique universe, but psychologists who have a keen eye for details keep discovering new behavioral patterns that are believed to be rooted in our childhood and can be applied to everyone. We decided to share these useful psychology tricks; maybe they will positively affect your...
Sciencepsychologytoday.com

A Test for Animal Consciousness

Trace conditioning has been linked to consciousness in humans due to its correlation with awareness and self-report. When distracted, some people successfully trace condition while others do not, depending on their level of distraction. The Temporal Representation Theory suggests that consciousness keeps track of the present situation, while attention amplifies...