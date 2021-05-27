Selected Tobacco Releases Trio of Aged Byron Releases

The new EP from Los Angeles heavy rock and rollers Solar Haze takes its name from the opening track, but the implication of arrival is prevalent just the same. Then a four-piece, the band debuted in 2019 with a self-titled full-length, and though guitarist/vocalist Stephen Falla (now also bass), guitarist Ross Cowan and drummer Ryan Michael Falla have since parted ways with bassist Jason Hernandez, one expects no less energy than could be found on that release to be showcased on the new one given the rawness of sound and underlying current of punk and classic metal in their riffs. I haven’t heard anything off the 17-minute outing as yet, but neither am I complaining about getting switched on to the self-titled.