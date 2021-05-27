Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Selected Tobacco Releases Trio of Aged Byron Releases

By Charlie Minato
halfwheel.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you aren’t patient enough to age cigars yourself, some companies are willing to do the work for you. One of them is Selected Tobacco S.A.—the company behind the Atabey, Bandolero and Byron brands—which has just released the newest editions of its vintage cigars, three different aged Byron releases. All...

halfwheel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Companies#U S Releases#Press Releases#Selected Tobacco S A#United Cigars#Ecuadorian#Vintage#Non Vintage Byron Cigars#Age Cigars#Special Versions#Special Packaging#Brands#French White Oak#Special Humidor Boxes#Peru#Fillers#Company#Dominican Republic#Nicaragua
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Shoppingthecigarauthority.com

Byron Limited Edition Humidor Release Shipping Now

Vintage is a term that is at times misunderstood, yet when Nelson Alfonso of Selected Tobacco releases blends with 5 years of post-roll age decorated by a uniquely designed humidor the term is fitting. This edition of Byron humidors is limited to one size in each blend, with only 5,000 cigars rolled for each century; the Byron cigar line has a century interpretation for any cigar enthusiast. The numbered humidors are limited to 200 of each Byron 19th Century Grand Poemas, 20th Century Habaneros and 21st Century Elegantes, standing out from their series as they are only available once a year in numbered humidors. The Byron line adopted its name in 1850 by honoring the famous British poet Lord Byron. Today the line has become an.
Rock Musictheobelisk.net

Solar Haze to Release The Solar Age EP July 16

The new EP from Los Angeles heavy rock and rollers Solar Haze takes its name from the opening track, but the implication of arrival is prevalent just the same. Then a four-piece, the band debuted in 2019 with a self-titled full-length, and though guitarist/vocalist Stephen Falla (now also bass), guitarist Ross Cowan and drummer Ryan Michael Falla have since parted ways with bassist Jason Hernandez, one expects no less energy than could be found on that release to be showcased on the new one given the rawness of sound and underlying current of punk and classic metal in their riffs. I haven’t heard anything off the 17-minute outing as yet, but neither am I complaining about getting switched on to the self-titled.
Lifestylenewsverses.com

Princess Broadcasts 2022-2023 Asia Cruises, Cruisetours Program

Princess Cruises introduced its 2022-2023 season aboard Diamond Princess would function sailings all through Southeast Asia, the Malaysian Peninsula and Japan. The Princess ship will sail a seven-day Southeast Asia with Malaysian Peninsula itinerary that features the cruise line’s first name to Melaka in additional than a decade, in addition to visits to Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Langkawi in Malaysia and Phuket, Thailand.
Travelnewsverses.com

The Dominican Republic’s Accountable Tourism Technique

The Dominican Republic has been working as a tourism vacation spot since September 2020, having created a accountable restoration technique that has allowed vacationers to benefit from the nation whereas serving to to curb the unfold of COVID-19. Guests arriving within the Dominican Republic not must submit unfavourable PCR checks,...
HealthLa Crosse Tribune

New minimum tobacco age is 21

Approximately 1,300 people die every day in the United States from smoking-related diseases. Studies have shown that almost all adult smokers — 94% — started smoking before the age of 21. Youth and young adults are particularly vulnerable to tobacco addiction because their brains are still developing until age 25.
Boats & WatercraftsTravel Weekly

Costa Cruises confirms 2021-22 deployment

Costa Cruises has confirmed its deployment plans up until winter 2023, including sailings on yet-to-launch vessel Costa Toscana. Starting from next month, the line’s latest ship Costa Firenze, Costa Smeralda and Costa Toscana, which is currently being built, will enter service. Costa Firenze, which launched last December, will sail Mediterranean...
MLBPalm Beach Interactive

Canada looks to continue underdog story in Baseball Americas Qualifier Super round

WEST PALM BEACH — The Canadian baseball team slumped to a one-hit, 5-0 loss against Venezuela in its third game of the Baseball Americas Qualifier tournament Wednesday. With a sparse afternoon crowd and waning intensity, Canadian coach Ernie Whitt ensured that Wednesday’s performance was the calm before a weekend storm.
EconomyTravel Weekly

Diamond Princess 2022-23 Asia sailings released

Princess Cruises has released details of 2022-23 Asia sailings by Diamond Princess, the ship at the centre of a Covid outbreak on board last year. The sailings, covering 19 destinations in eight countries on eight itineraries and 21 departures, go on sale on June 16. Departures are from Singapore and...
ScienceGizmodo

Archaeologists Open Frozen Wooden Box Found on Viking Mountain Pass

Melting glacial ice along a mountain passageway in Norway has resulted in the discovery of hundreds of ancient artifacts. One of these items, a wooden box with the lid still firmly in place, has finally been opened, revealing its precious contents. Bits of beeswax. Yep, the wooden box was holding...
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

The Delta variant of COVID-19 just got even scarier

With the United States still well short of reaching herd immunity against COVID-19, concern is growing over a new variant of the virus that researchers now believe is between 30 percent and 100 percent more transmissible than the previously most dominant variant. "The best estimate at the moment is this [new] variant may be 60 percent more transmissible than the Alpha ['U.K.'] variant," epidemiologist Neil Ferguson told The Guardian.
Musiccaribjournal.com

Phish Is Coming Back to the Riviera Maya

Legendary band Phish is returning to the Riviera Maya. The group will be returning to Mexico for its fifth “Phish: Riviera Maya” destination concert vacation, with plans for Feb. 24-27, 2022. The all-inclusive event will see Phish performing for four nights on the beach at the Moon Palace Cancun resort.
MLBsemoball.com

Mariners prospects help Dominicans advance in OLY qualifying

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Seattle Mariners prospects Julio Rodriguez and Luis Liberato hit early home runs, and the Dominican Republic coasted to a 13-3 rout of Nicaragua on Wednesday and a berth in the super round of the Americas Olympic qualifying tournament. Rodriguez homered twice and drove in...
Entertainmentliveforlivemusic.com

Phish Announces 2022 Riviera Maya, Mexico Destination Event

Phish will return to Riviera Maya, Mexico in 2022 for another all-inclusive destination event, the band announced on Wednesday. The Mexican event, presented by CID Presents and On Location, will see Phish perform for four nights on the beach from February 24th–27th. Phish: Riviera Maya did not take place in...
Lifestylethemusicuniverse.com

Phish announces all-inclusive Riviera Maya 2022 vacation concert

Phish will return to Mexico for its fifth Phish: Riviera Maya, the band’s destination concert vacation, taking place February 24-27, 2022. The all-inclusive event, presented in partnership with CID Presents and On Location, will see Phish performing for four nights on the beach including a welcome set on Thursday night and a special early evening start time on Sunday in one of the world’s most beautiful locations — Mexico’s Caribbean coastline.
EconomyLife Style Extra

Final Announcement Released

This is the end of day message for the RNS system Tuesday 01 June 2021. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.