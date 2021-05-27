Uncharted 4 could be coming to PC, according to a leak from Sony

The classic PS4 adventure game could lose its PlayStation-exclusive status and become available to play on PC, according to information leaked from Sony. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End was one of the most critically acclaimed video games of the PS4 generation, featuring gripping story, cinematic graphics, and puzzle-solving gameplay we’ve come to know and love from the series by developer Naughty Dog. While it may have been a fitting end to the story of loveable rogue Nathan Drake, it turns out that the 2016 title may have a new lease of life as a PC game.