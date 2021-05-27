Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Uncharted 4 could be coming to PC, according to a leak from Sony

By Peter Phelps
recombu.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe classic PS4 adventure game could lose its PlayStation-exclusive status and become available to play on PC, according to information leaked from Sony. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End was one of the most critically acclaimed video games of the PS4 generation, featuring gripping story, cinematic graphics, and puzzle-solving gameplay we’ve come to know and love from the series by developer Naughty Dog. While it may have been a fitting end to the story of loveable rogue Nathan Drake, it turns out that the 2016 title may have a new lease of life as a PC game.

recombu.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Tom Holland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uncharted 4#Ps4#Pc Game#Video Games And Consoles#Ars Technica#Playstation Studios#Cinematic Graphics#Releases#Developer Naughty Dog#Original Series#Puzzle Solving Gameplay#Exclusive#Adventure#Film Adaptations#Selling#Gripping Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
SONY
Related
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Sony Releases New Image from Uncharted Film, Admits Movies Are a “Risky Venture”

The New York Times was the first to post the image. According to the Times, Sony is spending $120 million dollars to make the film, which is naturally based on game franchise of the same name. That said, the Uncharted film does not follow the plot of the games. It’s a prequel, following a young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) as he learns from mentor Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg).
Moviesgamepressure.com

Holland and Wahlberg as Drake and Sully in New Still From Uncharted Movie

A new still from the Uncharted movie, adaptation of Naughty Dog's iconic action game series, has surfaced online. It presents Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland as Sully and Drake respectively. The movie will debut in cinemas on February 18, 2022. As is widely known, the movie adaptation of Uncharted will...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

PlayStation exclusive Uncharted 4 is coming to PC

Though there’s no trailer, no screens, and no countdown to whet our appetite, it looks like PlayStation perennial Uncharted 4: A Thief's End has been stealth announced for PC. The console’s favourite stumbly treasure hunter will follow Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn to the PC promised land, as revealed in the cold, harsh glare of a Sony investor report.
Video GamesGematsu

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End coming to PC

Sony Interactive Entertainment will release Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End for PC, according to a slide from the “Game & Network Services Segment” of Sony Group’s Investor Relations Day presentations. On the “New Growth Vectors: PlayStation Studios” slide of the presentation, the logo for Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End appears...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Uncharted 4 PC Port Confirmed in Official Sony Documents

Earlier this year, when PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan confirmed that Days Gone would be releasing for PC, he said that it would be followed by “a whole slate” of PlayStation exclusives following suit. Recently, hidden listings on PlayStation’s official Steam creators page also suggested that more releases were on their way. Now, it seems the next big PlayStation exclusive that will be coming to PC has been confirmed.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Sony quietly reveals the very first Uncharted movie footage

The first actual footage of the Uncharted movie has finally surfaced, with Sony quietly tucking a teeny-tiny clip into a new video about its employees. The new footage is only about two seconds long, but it's enough to prove that, after several years of casting and directorial changes, the Uncharted movie is a real thing that you will eventually be able to watch.
Video GamesIGN

Uncharted 4 Is Likely Coming to PC Based On PlayStation Investor Report

Sony has already begun releasing PlayStation exclusives to PC and it looks like Uncharted 4: A Thief's End is next in line for the PC treatment. In a presentation released ahead of Sony's Investor Relations Day, a slide lists Uncharted 4 under a section that reads "More PC releases planned." The title sits alongside Days Gone which was released on PC earlier this month.
Video Gamesheroichollywood.com

‘Uncharted’: New Still Shows Tom Holland & Mark Wahlberg In Sony’s Live-Action Adaptation

A new still from Sony’s Uncharted movie shows off Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland hunting for something in the video game adaptation. Although Uncharted wrapped production in October, there hasn’t been much promotional material for the video game movie starring Tom Holland Mark Wahlberg. We’ve previously seen behind-the-scenes photos from the set, but many fans are nervously awaiting the first footage from the Sony film. But a newly released still shows off Mark Wahlberg’s Sully and Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake teaming up.
Video Gamescriticalhit.net

Sony may be bringing Uncharted 4 to PC

Uncharted, one of PlayStation’s most recognisable and beloved brands, might be leaping over to PC. According to an investor report made available online, the company seemingly has plans to bring Nathan Drake’s latest adventure to your personal computer. The document highlights many of Sony’s successes with both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2020 but most interestingly there’s is a small segment labeled “Off Console”. Here Sony highlights the PC launch of Horizon Zero Dawn had a return on investment of 250+%, and hints at possible future ports.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Uncharted 4 May Be Receiving a PC Port

A recent PlayStation-related presentation compiled by Sony for its Investor Relations Day revealed a lot about its projections for the PS5, plans for the future and how it has performed economically amid a global pandemic. While many gamers might not be interested in Sony’s numbers and stats, there are a few revelations in the report that will likely be of interest, including the fact that they are planning on a PC port of Uncharted 4.
Video Gamespsu.com

Uncharted 4 Is Seemingly The Next PlayStation Studios Game Heading To PC

Sony has just gone ahead and released its Investor Day presentation, which has revealed that Uncharted 4 is seemingly the next PlayStation Studios game heading to PC. The presentation, which you can view online here, highlights Sony’s PC releases, Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone, while also featuring Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End under the section which lists more planned PC releases.
Video Gamesdarkhorizons.com

“Uncharted 4” Hits PC, “God of War 2” Title

PlayStation CEO and President Jim Ryan has revealed that a PC version of Naughty Dog’s PS4 exclusive “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End” is in the works. Ryan announced the news today as part of Sony’s Investor Relations presentation and noted that bringing exclusive titles to PC has been a new growth vector for the company in the wake of success with PC versions of “Journey” and “Heavy Rain” in 2019, “Death Stranding” and “Horizon Zero Dawn” last year and “Days Gone” this year.
Video GamesComing Soon!

PlayStation Announces Uncharted 4 PC Version

During Sony’s Investor Relations presentation, PlayStation CEO and President Jim Ryan revealed that an Uncharted 4 PC version is in the works. Ryan noted that bringing exclusive titles to PC has been a new growth vector for PlayStation Studios. After the success of Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone, Sony will soon port over its biggest title yet, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. No date was revealed, and further details are unknown as it is only a single slide in the presentation.
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Uncharted 4 PC Might Be A Reality

News this morning suggests alongside several other once Playstation exclusive titles such as Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn, that the console favourite Uncharted series might make its way to PC platforms. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End specifically released on PS4 back in May 2016, so it would be an extra revenue stream for Sony if they released an updated version for PC players. This is great news if it pans out and according to Sony’s official investor presentation it could be more reality than rumour.
Video Gamestechacrobat.com

Uncharted 4 is all set to land on PC at any time: Sony

The report published in Sony’s Games and Network Services slides from its “Investor Relations” day by the virtue of an article named “More PC releases planned. The slide discloses the plans of Sony for “New Growth Vectors”, and bringing the present PC games Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone into the light. It also demonstrates how the platform can “create new fans for our IP”. What’s exciting is the addition of Uncharted 4, which gaming giant has never previously discussed is coming to the platform.
Video GamesCollider

First 'Uncharted' Footage Quickly Teases Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in Sony's Video Game Adaptation

The first footage from the upcoming Uncharted film starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg has been revealed. In a new promotional video for Sony —which focuses on its employees — the tiniest tease of the movie was given, which showed a glimpse of Holland and Wahlberg’s characters Nathan Drake and Victor “Sully” Sullivan. There’s not a whole lot to ingest from the whopping two seconds of footage, as it’s simply rapid shots that feature the duo at some sort of black-tie event.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Sony tells investors Uncharted 4 is heading to PC, and it’s making more live-service games

Sony Interactive Entertainment has a huge hit in the PlayStation 5, but the company is looking to maximize its revenue beyond the confines of that platform. In a financial report today, the company told investors that this involves PlayStation Studios games on mobile, more live-service games, and new ports to PC. Under a section labeled “More PC releases planned,” Sony included Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Days Gone. With Days Gone launching on Steam earlier this month, it seems likely that Uncharted 4 is next to get that treatment.