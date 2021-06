The 20-year-old Sebastian Korda will compete in his second ATP title of the season in Parma following a 6-3, 6-3 victory over the fellow American Tommy Paul in an hour and 22 minutes. Sebastian is yet to lose a set in Parma this week, beating two seeded players en route to the semis and standing strong today against his good friend to advance into the title clash where he faces Marco Cecchinato on Saturday.