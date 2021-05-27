newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

FMWR to hold ‘Big River Run’ 5K, 10K June 5

By Special to GUIDON
GUIDON
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRunners can compete while enjoying the sights along the Big Piney River starting at 9 a.m. June 5, when Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation holds its inaugural “Big River Run.”. The event will include 5K and 10K races, both of which will be professionally timed and start at the...

www.myguidon.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big River#Fmwr#Advance Registration#Races#Online Registration#Female Finishers#Children Ages#Same Day Registration#Flw#Tech Running Socks#Running Gel#Awards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Nibley, UTnibleycity.com

21' Heritage Days 5K Run

(5K Online Reg closes @ 11:59 pm Thur 6/10, Day of Reg opens online Sat 6/12 @ 1 am and is available at the pavilion) Check in @ 7:30 am First Races start at 8 am (see Shchedule - Experience) FREE Runs Registration/Waiver Form(Printable) FREE Runs Registration/Waiver Form (Printable) 5K...
Grand Traverse County, MItraverseticker.com

Tails to Trails IN PERSON 5K Fun Run/Walk

If you want to complete this 5K IN PERSON instead of remote, head to the Vasa Pathway, May 22 or May 23 between 10am & noon. TART Trails staff & event sponsors will be on-site with treats for humans & pets. You must wear a mask & practice safe distancing. You can also complete the 5K run/walk remotely from May 14-23.
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Chiropractic Keeps Me Moving Virtual 5K Race June 5

GREENVILLE — Johnston Chiropractic Clinic, Inc. will be hosting the “Chiropractic Keeps Me Moving Virtual 5K” on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 9 a.m. in Greenville at the Darke County Fairgrounds. This race, sponsored by the Ohio State Chiropractic Association (OSCA), raises awareness for the effectiveness of chiropractic care in leading a healthy lifestyle. A portion of the proceeds from the race will benefit the Ohio Chiropractic Foundation, which provides scholarships to chiropractic students.
Dundee Township, ILDaily Herald

Annual Randall Oaks 5K Run returns June 13

Sign up now for the Dundee Township Park District's annual Randall Oaks 5K and Kids' Fun Run on Sunday, June 13. The 5K course will take you throughout the Randall Oaks campus while running on the paved, limestone, and grassy paths, which accommodate running and walking strollers. The course is...
Barnard, VTmountaintimes.info

BarnArts 8th annual fundraising 5K/10K supports summer youth theater

The race around the lake is a hybrid event for 2021. May 23-28 — BARNARD — Registration continues for BarnArts Race Around the Lake 5K/10K fundraiser, a hybrid event for 2021. The live in-person event will be held on May 23 at Silver Lake State Park in Barnard, while the virtual event continues through May 28. The fundraiser is the primary supporter of BarnArts Summer Youth Theater, celebrating its 10th anniversary year in 2021. This year’s SYT will be “Fiddler on the Roof” produced in Barnard, August 6th-8th. The live in-person portion of the eighth annual Race Around the Lake will be held safely at Silver Lake State Park with limited registration. Currently sign-ups are limited to 150 participants for the in-person race, although limits are expected to rise in early May. Participants will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing in the start/finish and registration areas, and RFID-timed starts will be staggered to allow racers to maintain spacing during the race. 10k races begin at 10:30 a.m. at Silver Lake State Park in Barnard and 5k race will being at 11 a.m. BarnArts supporters and area racers can choose between running or walking the scenic 5K route through the woods around Silver Lake or running the challenging 10K, which goes around the lake but also climbs up and out of the woods and loops around on a steep back road.
Freetown, INTribTown.com

Josh Teegarden Memorial 5K Run/Walk coming up

The Josh Teegarden Memorial 5K Run/Walk will be June 19 at Freetown Church of Christ, 7077 N. State Road 135, Freetown. Registration starts at 8 a.m., and the race will begin at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $25 per participant. All who register will receive a T-shirt. Proceeds will...
Charleston, WVwvgazettemail.com

Genesis Running Series 5K training programs enrolling

Curtailed from live assembly in recent months due to COVID-19-related restrictions, the Genesis Running Series will be up and running again shortly with several classes for novice and veteran runners of all ages to get into or get back into prime, road- or trail-ready physical shape. The upcoming spring sessions,...
Mankato, MNKEYC

Running for Heroes 5K off to a running start

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This Sunday, dozens of runners came out to participate in the Running for Heroes 5k in Mankato. The event was organized by Erik Jensen, who worked with the council to make the run possible. Jensen has been a part of Running for Rescue events in years prior.
AdvocacyKTLO

Nelson wins The Salvation Army 5k Fun Run/Walk

The Salvation Army Major Michelle Robbins (left) with Andrew Nelson, Jamie Rigdon and Kylee Haun. The Salvation Army 5k Fun Run/Walk was held Saturday at Cooper Park. Andrew Nelson was crowned the winner of the run. Jamie Rigdon took second place, and Kylee Haun finished third. The fun run/walk was...
FitnessGo Blue Ridge

High Country United Way Virtual Fun Run And 5K Coming In June

High Country United Way is organizing its first Virtual Fun Run & 5K the week of Summer Solstice in the High Country of North Carolina. The Virtual Fun Run & 5K will take place from Saturday, June 12th to Saturday, June 19th. Registration is currently live and will close on Friday, June 11.
Elizabethton, TNelizabethton.com

Firefly 5K Run/Walk to Benefit Main Street Elizabethton

Main Street Elizabethton invites the community to participate in the first annual Firefly 5K Run/Walk on Friday, July 2 at 7:30 PM. Participants can run or walk throughout Downtown Elizabethton to support downtown revitalization. The Firefly 5K will take place during First Friday Celebrations, where the band, Monday Night Social, will perform live at Covered Bridge Park from 7-9 PM. Participants can enjoy the tunes as they complete the race after running/walking through the Historic Covered Bridge.
Stark County, OHCanton Repository

Motorcycle poker run is June 19

CANTON – Families Against The Heroin Epidemic Rally in Stark and CommQuest Services' sixth and final motorcycle poker run will be June 19, according to a news release. Save $5 on pre-sale tickets at www.fathersrunstark.com for $15 per rider and $20 per couple. Tickets also can be purchased on event...
New Ulm, MNJournal

River Bend holds graduation

NEW ULM — River Bend Education District hosted a graduation ceremony Wednesday. River Bend was able to hold an in-person ceremony for the 2021 grads on the school’s north lawn. The number of people inside the tent was limited. Parents were unable to attend the ceremony, and several waited outside the school in support.
Louisville, KYvoice-tribune.com

The Parklands 5K Walk & Run 2021

After a year filled with virtual events, The Parklands 5K Walk and Run presented by Enchanting Adventure Travels is planning to hold its third annual event in person this June. All proceeds support The Parklands Fund, which takes care of the maintenance and operations of The Parklands and its 4,000-acres of land that is available 365 days a year with zero entry fee. We spoke to The Parklands of Floyd Fork’s Director of Communications and Marketing, Anna Rosales-Crone, to learn more about The Parklands and its upcoming race.
Cheyenne, WYcheyennecity.org

Registration Open for Superday Fun 5K Walk/Run

CHEYENNE – The 39th Annual Superday Fun 5K Walk/Run is set for Saturday, June 26th starting at 9:00 a.m. at the Kiwanis Community House (4603 Lions Park Dr.) on the north end of Lions Park. The course heads north on the Cheyenne Greenway towards Central High School. Midway through the...