A new, local non-profit is seeking to ease the financial burden that dog owners can face during emergency situations. The idea for Lily’s Love was inspired by the loss of creator Nicole Christensen’s pitbull and beagle mix, Lily, back in December. “She was my dream puppy, the only surviving puppy born out of a litter of four,” remembers Christenson. Lily was only 15 months old when she passed from a sudden heart attack. “She didn’t even have time to get to a vet, she was gone instantly.” Realizing that the closest emergency veterinarians are in East Lansing, Christensen wanted to reach out to others in the community who might need help with paying for emergency medical care for their dogs. “This made me realize with such uncertain times and people hurting financially, our fur babies are suffering and it’s not fair.”