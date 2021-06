The White House press briefing room will return to 100 percent capacity on Monday. "Since the onset of the pandemic, our priority has been to keep journalists safe, while ensuring that the critical work of informing the public could continue uninterrupted," the White House Correspondents Association said in a memo sent to reporters on Sunday. "We appreciate the sacrifices made by every member of the press corps and we thank you all for your cooperation over the last 15 months."