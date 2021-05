It looks like Sony is back on its usual role of weekly PlayStation Store sales, as we've got another line-up of discounts this week to dive into this week as well as the guarantee that Days of Play is hosting another slate of discounts in seven days time. We don't know the exact name of this latest sale just yet, but it does appear to be heavily themed around retro titles and remasters. These price drops will be sticking around until 2nd June 2021, and since they're across the UK, EU, and US PS Stores right now, let's get stuck in.