Cardinals release Cole McDonald

Ezring: Of the various high-profile quarterbacks in college football entering 2021, few receive as much national attention as USC’s signal-caller. Despite having a “down year” after his incredible freshman season in 2019, Kedon Slovis exhibited various positive traits in 2020. The Arizona native employs excellent lower body mechanics. What’s more, Slovis is an intelligent passer who regularly goes through his reads and works passing concepts. Similarly, the star passer processes and reacts to the defense in real-time, factoring each defender’s movements into his decision-making. The USC quarterback, likewise, has the wherewithal to throw the ball away when the play is compromised. Slovis’s calling card since stepping into the Los Angeles spotlight has been his composure. He operates well within and outside of structure. Further, the Trojans’ signal-caller boasts impressive pocket presence and is proficient at escaping pressure. While Slovis has sufficient movement skills to make a play with his legs, he typically scrambles to pass. Arguably the USC star’s most appealing trait is his ball placement. Slovis is accurate to all levels of the field and has an excellent feel for touch. He regularly leads his receivers away from contact and can layer the ball between levels of the defense. Slovis also plays with anticipation and routinely throws to space. Finally, the college star has respectable velocity at the short-to-intermediate levels of the field and can push the ball downfield with accuracy and touch. Slovis’s apparent regression in arm strength and confidence from 2019 to 2020 corroborates the rumors of his season-long throwing shoulder injury.