NFL

Cardinals release Cole McDonald

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cardinals have made a move at quarterback. Arizona released Cole McDonald, the team announced on Thursday. McDonald was a Titans seventh-round pick in 2020, but Tennessee waived him in mid-August. He did not sign with another team he agreed to futures deal with the Cardinals in January. McDonald played...

