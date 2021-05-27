Two Merseyside police officers jailed for covering up colleague’s assault

Trevor Maciel was charged for his alleged role in a brawl at the Cardboard Box in Oak Bluffs early Sunday morning. During his arraignment before Edgartown District Court Judge Edward Lynch Monday morning, Maciel pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, interfering with a police investigation, malicious destruction of property, and disorderly conduct. A formal reading of the charges was waived; however, Oak Bluffs Police Sgt. Daniel Cassidy, who was one of the officers who responded to the incident, relayed the charges to The Times in a telephone interview. Those charges were later reflected in a police report. Sgt. Cassidy told The Times Maciel allegedly punched Officer Seth Harlow in the face and attacked Harlow in other ways that damaged his radio and uniform.During the midnight hour, Sgt. Cassidy said, Oak Bluffs Police were monitoring the closure of Circuit Avenue bars. Cassidy described the volume of people out that night as the largest in recent memory.