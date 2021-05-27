Extension of REAL ID Full Enforcement Deadline Gives DMV Time to Get Back to Normal

State House — The House of Representatives today approved legislation sponsored by Rep. Michelle E. McGaw to give car buyers more time to transfer their registrations. The bill (2021-H 6274), which now heads to the Senate, would extend the period of time that a newly purchased motor vehicle may be temporarily operated from 20 to 30 days, using the purchaser’s current license plates. The extension would also apply to out-of-state vehicle purchases and the temporary transfer of registrations. Cars bought in the private market, which are currently given only two business days to transfer the plate, would have 30 days for the transfer under the legislation.