Extension of REAL ID Full Enforcement Deadline Gives DMV Time to Get Back to Normal

By News Desk
onfocus.news
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Traveling by Airplane, Flyers Will Need a “REAL ID” Beginning May 3, 2023. Submitted to OnFocus – WASHINGTON – On April 27, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas announced the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is extending the REAL ID full enforcement date by 19 months, from October 1, 2021 to May 3, 2023, due to circumstances resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has significantly impacted states’ ability to issue REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards, with many driver’s licensing agencies still operating at limited capacity. DHS will publish an interim final rule in the coming days to effectuate this enforcement date change.

www.onfocus.news
