Kerrigan is now 32-years-old and for Washington, the past few years have been all about getting younger. Their pass-rush has been revamped with players such as Chase Young and Montez Sweat and in Ron Rivera’s first season as Head Coach, that movement took priority. Kerrigan’s snaps were slashed down to just 37% and he posted a lonely 5.5 sacks for the second year in a row, a long way down from his three consecutive seasons of 11+ and four pro bowl nods.