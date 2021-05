The past few weeks have been major in terms of mergers and acquisitions in Hollywood as WarnerMedia and Discovery are poised to become a major entity and Amazon is gearing up to swallow MGM whole. After The Walt Disney Company absorbed 20th Century Fox it was only a matter of time before the other big fish got hungry again. The most recent batch of merger news prompted Sony to announce that they weren't for sale, but that's not the case for everyone. Speaking during the company earnings call, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer seemed to allude to the fact that the studio isn't looking to be sold....not yet.