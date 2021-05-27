Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Olivia Rodrigo - Sour (Album Review)

By Alex Myles
stereoboard.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Rodrigo has been through it. Her debut album ‘Sour’ is her catharsis as she ruminates on experiences and reflections that are all very adolescent—yes, there’s a whole lot of heartache. Its trump card is a sense of universality—with amusingly catty lyrics and versatile vocal delivery, Rodrigo portrays these emotions so charmingly that it will readily transport older listeners back to their own teenage years.

www.stereoboard.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Lorde
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Fiona Apple
Person
Dan Nigro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Riff#Song Lyrics#Song Writing#Sour Cream#Dream Pop#Disney#Billy Joel Songs#Pop Star#Amusingly Catty Lyrics#Crunchy Bass Guitar#Heartache#Teenage Life#Strawberry Ice Cream#Jealousy#Spiky Vocal Delivery#Tracks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musictag24.com

Sour: Olivia Rodrigo's new album resonates with more than just Gen Z

Los Angeles, California – Olivia Rodrigo's debut album, Sour, is filled with angst, heartbreak, adoration, and hate. With so much emotion spewing out the 11-track album, it's no wonder she's being embraced as the new teen queen of pop music by more than just Gen Z. If you're above the...
MusicMinneapolis Star Tribune

Album review: Olivia Rodrigo is the perfect pop star for an age of new identities

Olivia Rodrigo, "Sour" (Geffen) For the past few months, Rodrigo has been chiseling out a story about young love turned sour. Between the undulating ballad "Drivers License" — No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks — and the wistfully aggrieved (and perhaps even better) "Deja Vu," she's nailed the agony of collapse, and the anxiety of watching your old partner rebuild. It's a phenomenon as awful as it is familiar.
MusicBillboard

Olivia Rodrigo Knows Exactly Which 'Sour' Song 'Twilight's' Jacob Would Love

It seems Olivia Rodrigo is a Twihard! While doing a fan Q&A session on Twitter Wednesday (May 26), the singer-songwriter showed that she's a fan of Stephenie Meyer's popular Twilight franchise when she took a question from one follower about her new album, Sour, and the supernatural saga. The revelation...
Celebritiesmymixfm.com

‘SOUR’ smash: Olivia Rodrigo’s debut hits #1; sets sales, streaming records

Olivia Rodrigo‘s debut album has proven to be just as record-breaking as her debut single. SOUR debuts at number-one on the Billboard 200 with first-week sales of 295,000 units: the biggest sales week so far for 2021. SOUR outsold the previous record-holder for biggest first-week of the year: Olivia’s idol, Taylor Swift. In April, her album Fearless (Taylor’s Version) sold 291,000 units in its first week.
Behind Viral VideosVice

TikTok thinks Olivia Rodrigo might be releasing a Sour sequel soon

Olivia Rodrigo is quickly proving how Taylor Swift’s influence can sometimes be both a blessing and a curse. Take her debut album Sour, which is peppered with the introspective lyricism that made Tay such a revelation in the late 00s, which only a Swiftie could deftly navigate and then make their own. But another one of Taylor’s tried-and-tested hallmarks of pop stardom seems to have absorbed by the Drivers License diva through osmosis; the dreaded Easter Egg.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Billboard 200: Olivia Rodrigo Tastes Sweet Success As ‘Sour’ Debuts At #1

Olivia Rodrigo reigns on this week’s Billboard 200 with her debut album ‘Sour.’. The set, preceded by chart-toppers ‘Drivers License’ and ‘Good 4 U,’ has launched atop the coveted count with equivalent sales of 295,000. It means Rodrigo has nabbed 2021’s top sales debut, besting the 291,000 achieved by Taylor...
Musicseattlepi.com

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Scores 2021's Biggest Album Debut; Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' Breaks Vinyl Records

This week is off to a record-breaking start for both Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift, two of pop’s leading singer-songwriters. Rodrigo’s debut album, “Sour,” which released on May 21, debuted at the top of the Rolling Stone album chart for the week of May 21-27. With 302,100 total album-equivalent units, the 11-track record scored the biggest album debut of 2021 so far, besting Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version).” Rounding out the top five albums of the week are J. Cole’s “The Off-Season,” Twenty One Pilots’ “Scaled and Icy,” Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” and MoneyBagg Yo’s “A Gangsta’s Pain.” However, none of these albums’ units amounted to a third of what “Sour” accumulated.
Musicofficialcharts.com

Olivia Rodrigo rules Official Irish Singles and Albums Charts for second week with Good 4 U and SOUR

New big pop girl on the block Olivia Rodrigo makes it two weeks at Number 1 on both the Official Irish Singles and Albums Charts this week with Good 4 U and SOUR. After making history last week becoming the only female artist – and third overall – to occupy all positions in the Top 3, the 18-year-old pulls off the feat again with Good 4 U (1), Deja Vu (2) and Traitor (3).
Musicpromomarketing.com

Olivia Rodrigo Sent a Fully-Branded 'Sour' Promo Kit to Famous Friends

Olivia Rodrigo rose to pop music stardom with songs like “Drivers License” and “Deja Vu,” which simultaneously broke our hearts and got our toes tapping. To promote the release of her full-length album “Sour,” Rodrigo sent some famous friends branded gift boxes with some very on-the-nose products connected to her songs.
Books & Literaturerivetedlit.com

Books to Read While Listening to Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR Album on Repeat

1. “brutal” — Permanent Record by Mary H.K. Choi. God, it’s brutal out here—is pretty much an apt summary of any coming-of-age story, but Permanent Record’s college drop-out protagonist Pablo Rind would find this line especially resonant. He would’ve never guessed that an unexpected run-in with a pop star in a bodega in the middle of the night would result in a real, deep connection. But even more unexpected is the pain and struggle of maintaining this connection when they’re worlds apart, both metaphorically and geographically.
MusicBillboard

Five Burning Questions: Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Scores the Year's Best Debut Week

It's been the sweetest of entrances for Sour, the debut album from singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo. The set bows with 295,000 equivalent album units moved in its opening week -- not just the best first-week tally for an artist's debut album since the Billboard 200 switched from measuring direct sales to EAUs in 2014, but the best Week One numbers for any album by any artist in 2021 thus far.
MusicNew Haven Register

Olivia Rodrigo Scores Second Week at Number One on Artists 500 Chart

Olivia Rodrigo easily topped the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the second straight week following the release of her debut album, Sour. Though the singer-songwriter’s total streams fell from 283.7 million to 210.5 million for the week of May 28th through June 3rd, that was still plenty to hold off her closest competitors. Rodrigo also became just the third female artist to go Number One on the Artists 500 multiple times, with the other two being Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.
CelebritiesDaily Californian

Olivia Rodrigo wants it to be, like, messy: How ‘Sour’ depicts Gen Z’s warped perception of self

Even though Olivia Rodrigo earned her driver’s license not too long ago, she already knows the hit-and-run of heartbreak all too well. On her debut album Sour, the 18-year-old pop artist drives to escape suffering — eyes stinging, tears blurring the once-familiar, now unwelcoming stretch of suburbia — only for her car to crash. Sour is peering past broken headlights, sweeping up shattered windshield glass. It’s a vulnerable, rude awakening through Rodrigo’s warped vision that scraps beauty out of blood and ruin.
MusicPosted by
Teen Vogue

Fans Theorize That Olivia Rodrigo Is Planning a Second Album Titled “Sweet”

Two weeks since the release of her debut album Sour, Olivia Rodrigo fans are already theorizing that a second album is on the way. And they have the easter eggs to prove it. According to a series of TikToks posted over the past week, fans believe that Olivia might soon drop a follow-up album called Sweet that will be the flip-side of Sour. The theory caught traction when user @codyjohnathan explained that because Olivia has teased so many love songs over the past year — and with Sour being all about heartbreak — there might be another whole album (a love-struck one) waiting to be dropped.
Celebritiesthesaxon.org

Taylor Swift makes a triumphant comeback, Olivia Rodrigo loses places, BTS still first … Billboard ranking of the week

Discover the ranking of sales of albums and singles in the United States. If you missed last week’s new music, don’t panic! We summarize everything for you in our recap with Lady Gaga who postpones her Parisian concert in 2022, Dua Lipa who unveils the video for Love Again, Léa Castel featuring Jenifer and much more. But today, we are going to take a look at the ranking of sales of albums and singles in the United States. And there have been quite a bit of changes. Taylor Swift makes an impressive comeback with his album Evermore. Six months after its release, the album finds itself propelled to number one in the Billboard charts thanks to its recent vinyl release. K-pop group, BTS remains number 1 with their single “Butter” while Olivia Rodrigo lost a few places. Besides, we came back to the story of his hit “Drivers License”, its composition, the records, the controversy with Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter … We tell you everything.