In March 1971, Aretha Franklin took the stage at the Fillmore West in San Francisco to deliver a concert that was then turned into the Queen of Soul’s third live album. Video footage from that concert is in black and white and grainy at best, due to the technology available at the time. For the fifth episode of National Geographic’s “Genius: Aretha,” though, the talented artisans behind the limited series brought Franklin’s (played by Cynthia Erivo) vibrant voice to life in equally bright colors and textures with a recreation of her cover of Diana Ross’ “Reach Out and Touch (Somebody’s Hand).”