Bluzelle 2.0: The Emergence of The Creator Economy Through Decentralization

CodeNotary, the development team behind the immudb database, has released the first major version of immudb 1.0. The database, which is available as an open source under the Apache 2.0 license, primarily follows the key value paradigm (Key Value Store), but combines this approach with the functions of a relational database. The first major release of immudb therefore now allows developers to use SQL and, thanks to the new function called TimeTravel, also to query the course of data over time. In addition, immudb is compatible with the PostgreSQL Wire Protocol, so that the database can be accessed via common frameworks (in Ruby, C, Java JDBC, PHP etc.).