newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Bluzelle 2.0: The Emergence of The Creator Economy Through Decentralization

By PR DESK
zycrypto.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBluzelle protocol has officially upgraded to version 2.0 with the addition of NFT file storage among the latest features. The team behind the Bluzelle network designed it to have a high throughput of up to 10k transactions per second. As a result, the protocol is capable of storing and retrieving decentralized NFT file storage at a lightning speed, according to the company.

zycrypto.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decentralization#Storage System#The Creator#Digital Technology#Blockchain#Develop Technology#Digital Data#Tps#Bluzelle 2 0#Defi#Evm#Binance Smart Chain#Global Investors#Developers#Transactions#System Activities#Real World Data#Nft File Storage#Multiple Modules#Nft Holders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Computers
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
Related
Marketsnewsparent.com

Global Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Market Production by Type till 2025: AIBrain, Amazon, Anki, CloudMinds, Deepmind, Google, Facebook, IBM, Iris AI, Apple, Luminoso

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Market:. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the study of “intelligent agents”: any device that perceives its environment and takes actions that maximize its chance of successfully achieving its goals. Machine learning is a method of data analysis that automates analytical model building. This report studies the...
Computersinfluencive.com

How Companies are Revolutionizing Blockchain Applications With New Innovations

Blockchain technology is arguably one of the biggest innovations of the last decade, its effects are gradually being felt in several important industries especially in financial, manufacturing, education, healthcare amongst other industries. Blockchain can be defined simply as a series of unalterable records of data that are managed by several computers not belonging to a single person. Cryptographic principles protect and bond each of these blocks of data referred to as chains.
Marketsthehighlandsun.com

RenVM Integration Enables Fantom to Provide Superfast Bitcoin Transactions with Lowest Possible Fees

RenVM’s latest upgrade includes support for Fantom’s blockchain, bringing popular crypto-assets BTC, BCH, DGB, DOGE, FIL, Zcash and LUNA to Fantom’s ultra-fast, low fee DeFi ecosystem. Fantom users enjoy significantly reduced transaction wait times and greatly decreased transaction fees. But unfortunately, users holding native assets on the other major blockchains...
Marketsheraldsheets.com

CNBC’s Ran Neuner: Cardano Will Launch Smart Contracts before Bull Market Ends

Ran Neuner, CNBC’s Crypto Trader host and founder of Crypto Banter/Banter Capital, has recently showcased his hope in the work in progress smart contracts platform, Cardano (ADA). Neuner shared his thoughts moments ago via his official Twitter handle, stating that smart contracts will be launched on the Cardano blockchain before...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

SnapLogic Fast Data Loader simplifies cloud data warehouse loading

SnapLogic announced the latest release of the SnapLogic Fast Data Loader, making it fast and easy for an IT specialist, data engineer, or business analyst to load data into a cloud data warehouse. New users can get started with Fast Data Loader for free, for as long as they like, with no commitment.
Computersatlantanews.net

Public Cloud Infrastructure Market is Booming Worldwide with Amazon Web Services, Phoenix NAP, Microsoft Azure

Latest Research Study on Global Public Cloud Infrastructure Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Public Cloud Infrastructure Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Public Cloud Infrastructure. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Amazon Web Services Inc (United States), Phoenix NAP (United States), Microsoft Azure (United States), Google Cloud Platform (United States), VMware (United States), IBM Cloud (United States), Rackspace (United States), Red Hat Software (United States), Salesforce (United States), Oracle Cloud (United States)
nysenasdaqlive.com

Public Cloud Application Services Market Foraying into Emerging Economies to 2024

Alexa Reports’ new report on the worldwide Public Cloud Application Services market is an aggregation of insightful, precise, and solid research that considers concentrating on key subjects, including rivalry, elements, and division. The research study is a splendid record of macroeconomic and microeconomic elements affecting the development of the worldwide...
Commodities & Futurealtcoinbuzz.io

Top Crypto News: 05/29

After making a daily high of $37,389, Bitcoin underwent a correction and is trading at $34,852. Notably, if the BTC/USDT pair plummets below $34,000 then it could lead to critical support at $30,000 & $28,000. Meanwhile, the second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum is trading close to $2,399. Let’s find out some interesting...
Softwareenterprisetalk.com

YellowDog Introduces Meta Scheduling in the Cloud

YellowDog, the leading provider of cloud native workload management software, has announced the concept of Meta Scheduling in the latest release of its Platform. Meta Scheduling provides a single workload submission system that can coordinate multiple third-party heterogeneous clusters. This is achieved by allowing users to create and manage dynamically scaling compute clusters, run by a variety of technologies and schedulers.
Computersinfluencive.com

5 Reasons Why You Should Learn Blockchain

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few years, you’ve probably heard of blockchain. It is one of those popular terms that everyone is talking about, but many don’t know much about it. That is why there are about as many online searches about blockchain about online Optimum packages and discounts. Like the latter, blockchain is something all kinds of people can benefit from. Thus, it is a good idea to teach yourself some basics.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

How to make the most of low-code/no-code development platform?

Lessons learned after running 3 low-code hackathons and a couple of PoCs. I would like to share the experience after delivering a couple of PoCs and hackathons with enterprise customers in the past year. Many enterprises left the solution in PoC due to various reasons. This article may help you evaluate the value and usefulness of the solution.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Building for Resiliency in AI Systems

We’ve come across ample failures of AI systems by now, as popularized again and again in reporting and research work that I hopefully don’t need to make the case that we need to think about resiliency as an active component of building ethical, safe, and inclusive AI systems. (If you...
SoftwareInfoQ.com

Microsoft and Elastic Partner to Offer Elastic Stack on Azure

Microsoft and Elastic have recently announced Elastic on Azure, a preview service that offers managed Elastic, Logstash, and Kibana to search, analyze, and visualize data in real time on Azure. The new service is supported by Elastic and allows Azure customers to purchase an Elastic Cloud plan and consolidate billing...
Computerstechwriter.org

What is Cloud security?The Most Important Aspects of Cloud-Based Application Security Testing

Businesses are putting their applications in the Cloud environment with a persistent focus on scalability, a linked ecosystem, and smooth operation. Cloud-based application security testing is, of course, becoming increasingly important. Cloud security refers to the safeguarding of cloud computing data, applications, and infrastructures. The significant features of Cloud application...
Softwareinfluencive.com

The Workday Cloud Based ERP System for Planning, HR, and Finance

In this post, we will learn about the importance of the workday and how the workday acts as a virtual cloud-based ERP platform for planning, HR and financial activities about an organisation. What is a workday?. Workday is a cloud-based technology partner which primarily focuses on application areas for human...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How to Build an EDA App in Python

Exploratory data analysis (EDA) is an essential and preliminary first steps for exploring and summarizing the main characteristics of datasets. EDA provides the means to help us better understand variables and their relationships. This is achieved by non-graphical (descriptive statistics) and graphical (data visualization) techniques. In this article, we will...
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

Databases: immudb 1.0 combines key-value and relational databases

CodeNotary, the development team behind the immudb database, has released the first major version of immudb 1.0. The database, which is available as an open source under the Apache 2.0 license, primarily follows the key value paradigm (Key Value Store), but combines this approach with the functions of a relational database. The first major release of immudb therefore now allows developers to use SQL and, thanks to the new function called TimeTravel, also to query the course of data over time. In addition, immudb is compatible with the PostgreSQL Wire Protocol, so that the database can be accessed via common frameworks (in Ruby, C, Java JDBC, PHP etc.).
Softwarethecoinshark.net

Polygon Goes to Google Cloud

Now, data on 6 million daily transactions in the Polygon blockchain can be tracked in the cloud storage of BigQuery. By integrating into BigQuery, the project's developers hope to provide all interested (crypto enthusiasts, analysts, developers) with all the data they need to better understand how Polygon works. It allows...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Seeking nominations for the top investors in the creator economy and influencer industry

The term 'creator economy' has become a buzzword. Startups are popping up left and right to help creators make money and turn digital content into a viable business. Tech CEOs like Mark Zuckerberg are now preaching about building products to support the "creator economy." And creator-focused VCs like Atelier Ventures' Li Jin are advocating for tech platforms to help build a new "creator middle class."
TechnologyPosted by
Vice

BitTorrent Creator's 'Green' Cryptocurrency Accused of Burning Through SSDs

Amidst increased scrutiny over Bitcoin’s environmental impact, following Tesla’s decision to stop accepting the cryptocurrency earlier this month and Elon Musk’s persistent meddling, purportedly eco-friendlier coins have drawn more of a spotlight. Chia is one such cryptocurrency that has recently gained a lot more attention, and as the plant-inspired name...