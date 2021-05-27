newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

AI-Powered Decentralized Financial Platform, TribeOne – “BE YOUR OWN BANK”

By Guest Author
zycrypto.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are not a part of the crypto industry yet or are an existing crypto enthusiast, here is a fantastic project that would magnetize you to make it big. Introducing TribeOne, the world’s first AI-powered decentralized financial platform backed with RAROC (Risk-Adjusted Returns On Crypto) technology. TribeOne is an NFT, lending, borrowing, saving, and credit risk platform that offers a seamless experience; to the users through its revolutionary consumer-centric products. TribeOne is using state-of-the-art AI-powered RAROC to analyze the financial performance of its users and evaluate the potential risks.

zycrypto.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Transparency#Financial Risk#Liquidity Risk#Bank#Nft#Ltv#Ido#Crypto#Tribeone S Defi#Credit Risk Platform#Bank#Fintech Proficiency#Decision Making#Tailor Made Loans#Rigid Infrastructure#Micro Financiers#Defi Expertise#Finance Authorities#Venture#Risk Adjusted Returns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
SoftwareVentureBeat

The power of synthetic images to train AI models

Artificial intelligence is poised to disrupt nearly every industry by the end of the decade with the promise of increased efficiencies, higher profitability, and smarter, data-driven business decisions. And yet, as Gartner has publicized, 85% of AI projects fail. Four barriers are cited repeatedly: skills of staff; data quality; unclear...
Small Businessbuckeyebusinessreview.com

Finance Concentration

Find out why it’s essential for your small business.Article How to Choose a Paystub Generator By Matt D’Angelo. Businesses could be financed in a number of ways, every of which features its own benefits, disadvantages and unique options. Common methods of financing a business embody taking over debt and profiting from credit arrangements, financing through fairness investment or earning revenue via funding products that bear interest or increase in worth. Growing employment opportunities in quite lots of corporate, nonprofit, and government settings make finance an exciting and rewarding profession. When you mix that with the apparent profit to your on a regular basis financial decision-making abilities, a finance diploma might be a smart decision for those looking for a profession in business. The Bureau of Labor Statistics is the government company that researches, analyzes, and publishes statistical knowledge on the united states labor market and makes employment progress projections based mostly on this data. While the BLS doesn’t make projections for all of the roles listed above, it does predict that employment of business and monetary operations occupations in general will grow 5% from 2019 to 2029, including about 476,000 new jobs to the us economic system .
Softwaresouthfloridareporter.com

Be Innovative: The Pros of Having Software For Your Business

Business software systems can automate a wide range of processes, such as customer service and financial planning. These programs save a significant amount of time and resources by completing various activities in a matter of minutes. Otherwise, companies would have to recruit staff to complete particular tasks. Choosing the correct business applications will help an organization expand at a rapid pace.
Personal Financethedailyinsurancenews.com

Platform Insurance Management appoints director of financial services

The insurance broker platform PLATFORM Insurance Management for special lines has appointed Tiaan Coetzer, CPA, CA (pictured) as the newest director of the financial services group. The company’s financial services group includes advisory and brokerage services on M&A transaction risks, D&O insurance, crime and other financial insurance. Coetzer joins PLATFORM...
MarketsHouston Chronicle

PayBito Accelerates Crypto Trading: Upgrades Their Financial Information eXchange

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) May 29, 2021. Crypto exchange and trading platform PayBito makes way for enhanced crypto trading, hence accelerating functions by upgrading their Financial Information eXchange. Supporting the FIX protocol version 4.4. and offering FIX API to institutional traders exclusively, PayBito attains a milestone by upgrading its Financial Information eXchange platform. The upgraded platform will allow brokers to enable their traders to get access to simple and easy cryptocurrency trading.
Personal FinanceLowell Sun

Test your financial planning acumen

The following seven questions come from previous columns. The answers can be found at capitalwealthmngt.com, under “Investment Quiz Answers.”. 1. Under the new Secure Act, at what age does an individual need to begin taking required minimum distributions from a Roth IRA?. a. 59 1/2. b. 70 1/2. c. 72.
Softwareinfluencive.com

The Workday Cloud Based ERP System for Planning, HR, and Finance

In this post, we will learn about the importance of the workday and how the workday acts as a virtual cloud-based ERP platform for planning, HR and financial activities about an organisation. What is a workday?. Workday is a cloud-based technology partner which primarily focuses on application areas for human...
Marketsbankingexchange.com

Webinar: Real-Time Payments in the U.S. Market

Webinar Title: Real-Time Payments in the U.S. Market. The U.S. has come a long way in its journey to real-time payments, with TCH and Zelle in market and FedNow just around the corner. COVID-19 has accelerated that demand to move to real-time. Yet many financial institutions remain unconvinced of the need to move, with less than 3% of financial institutions signed up today.
BusinessVentureBeat

Relativity acquires Text IQ to augment AI platform for lawyers

Relativity, provider of a platform that enables legal teams to aggregate large volumes of unstructured data, yesterday announced it has acquired Text IQ as part of an effort to embed AI technologies deeper within its core platform. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The companies have an existing partnership,...
Economydailyhodl.com

Ripple Hiring in Push To Bring XRP Ledger to Central Banks and DeFi

Ripple is headhunting for a recruit who can take charge of its efforts to bring the XRP ledger to central banks and to the emerging world of decentralized finance (DeFi). The San Francisco-based payments company is hiring a product marketing manager to spearhead its strategy for tokenization. The new hire...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Circle Completes $440 Million Financing To Drive Growth And Market Expansion

BOSTON, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle, a global financial technology firm that provides payments and treasury infrastructure for internet businesses, today announced it has raised $440 million in financing from leading institutional and strategic investors. The financing, among the top 10 in private fintech investments, fuels the company's continued...
Economyfinextra.com

The state of cybersecurity in financial services

Financial services are at the heart of our global economy and it’s safe to say cybercrime is a major risk for the banking system. Cybersecurity has become a vital investment for the financial sector. In 2019, Jamie Dimon, CEO of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co stated that, “Cyberattacks may very well be the biggest threat to the U.S. financial system.” This is probably why J.P. Morgan Chase spends nearly $600 million each year to strengthen its cyber defenses and in the face of “a constant stream of attacks.”
Softwarefinextra.com

Gresham acquires post-trade automation specialist Electra

Global fintech Gresham Technologies plc (Gresham) that specialises in providing real-time solutions for data integrity and control, banking integration, and payments and cash management, has announced its agreement to acquire post-trade automation specialists, Electra Information Systems, Inc. (Electra). The transaction, which is expected to complete on 22 June 2021, represents...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Apifiny Launches Global Digital Asset Trading Platform Designed For Professional Traders “Apifiny Connect”

Apifiny, a digital asset marketplace that seeks to enable institutional trading across multiple regulated exchanges, announced on Thursday it has launched Apifiny Connect, which is a global digital asset trading execution platform that empowers professional traders to execute global strategies on over 20 connected exchanges with one account, one API, and one on-boarding.