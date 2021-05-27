AI-Powered Decentralized Financial Platform, TribeOne – “BE YOUR OWN BANK”
If you are not a part of the crypto industry yet or are an existing crypto enthusiast, here is a fantastic project that would magnetize you to make it big. Introducing TribeOne, the world's first AI-powered decentralized financial platform backed with RAROC (Risk-Adjusted Returns On Crypto) technology. TribeOne is an NFT, lending, borrowing, saving, and credit risk platform that offers a seamless experience; to the users through its revolutionary consumer-centric products. TribeOne is using state-of-the-art AI-powered RAROC to analyze the financial performance of its users and evaluate the potential risks.