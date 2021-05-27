newsbreak-logo
TCOM student earns once-in-a-lifetime chance to earn Masters of Space Studies

Cover picture for the articleSummer Beckworth dreams of practicing osteopathic medicine among the stars. The second-year Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine soon will embark on an exclusive one-year program to earn a Masters of Space Studies (MSS) at the International Space University (ISU) in Strasbourg, France. The yearlong program runs from September 2021 through May of 2022 and supports students who want to advance their careers in space, space agencies and research.

