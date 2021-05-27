Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

What is the release date of The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes?

By Chris Compendio
gamepur.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dark Pictures Anthology horror game series from Supermassive Games is getting its third installment, and as with the previous installments, the lead-up to its release is full of intrigue and mystery. House of Ashes is the name of the next attempt at an interactive horror movie from Supermassive, and it certainly sports a different tone than its predecessors Man of Medan and Little Hope. Will players be able to get their hands on this terrifying tale before spooky season hits this year?

www.gamepur.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthology#Video Game#Supermassive Games#Release Date#Gameplay Video#Full House#Little Hope#The Dark Pictures#House Of Ashes#Sumerian#Xbox One#Spooky Season#Xbox Series X S#Publisher Bandai Namco#Reveal#Hits#Man#The Game#Heat#Iraq War
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Iraq
Related
Moviesgamesradar.com

Zack Snyder teases an Army of the Dead character might still be alive

Zack Snyder has hinted that a certain character might have survived the gory events of Army of the Dead. Major spoilers ahead!. While hardly anyone made it out of the movie alive, there's one character in particular who could have escaped the catastrophe. Dieter, played by Matthias Schweighöfer, was pulled away by Alpha zombie Zeus while closing the safe, and we don't see him again afterwards. But Snyder has teased that he might just have survived.
Comicshypefresh.co

Sailor Moon, Eternal Anime Movie is Coming to Netflix.

Sailor Moon, Eternal Anime Movie is Coming to Netflix. Streaming giant, Netflix, has been jumping on the anime trend with newly released Sailor Moon Eternal anime trailer. This comes after adding several animes to their lineup including Yasuke and Demon slayer. Now, Sailor moon fans will be excited to see that the next anime released will be a movie feature of the esteemed show.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes gets a spooky teaser trailer

Bandai Namco has released a teaser trailer for the third game in Supermassive's ongoing The Dark Pictures Anthology horror game series, with the latest entry House of Ashes set for release later this year. The story this time around takes place in Iraq around 2003. A military unit accompanied by...
ComicsComicBook

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement Drops New Poster

The Seven Deadly Sins is almost over, and fans are eager to see how the show sticks its landing. The series, which hit up television some years ago, promised to wrap things up with Dragon's Judgement. Now, a new poster has gone live for the anime, and it might be the last of the whole series.
TV & VideosComicBook

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Trailer Reveals First Look at Baby Rancors and They're Adorable

Star Wars: The Bad Batch dropped its feature-length premiere earlier this week, and as an end tag we got a new trailer that teases more of what's to come in season 1. The latest Bad Batch sizzle reel features a lot of tantalizing cameos - but there was one that fans never predicted we would see but are so glad that we did! That would be the Baby Rancors that will be showing up in The Bad Batch's future episodes and are already becoming another cuddly-creature addition to the Star Wars catalog. Check out the new Star Wars: The Bad Batch trailer "For Hire", above!
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

What is the Pokemon TCG Chilling Reign Release Date?

The Pokemon card craze has been something that is taking the world by storm. Now stores like Target and Walmart are no longer carrying the new Pokemon cards in some of their locations due to the way people have been acting. That said, Pokemon are continuing to push out more and more sets or expansions of their uber-popular card game. The next expansion to be released has already been confirmed to be Chilling Reign which begs the question, what is the Pokemon TCG Chilling Reign release date?
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

House of Ashes horror game teased by developers Supermassive

A new teaser trailer has been released for the upcoming horror game House of Ashes, which will soon be launching on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC sometime later this year. House of Ashes is the third game in the Dark Pictures Anthology horror series, offering players an interactive drama survival horror experience which has been published by Bandai Namco Entertainment.
Video Gamespsu.com

Get A First Look At The Dark Pictures: House Of Ashes Gameplay

Bandai Namco has lifted the lid on the gameplay for The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, the third game in the anthology series. The gameplay showcases a scene from the game and also reveals some of the new features you can expect. We got the chance to preview the experience earlier this week and came away impressed with the smoother gameplay experience SuperMassive games is creating.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

What is the Riven Wild Rift Release Date?

More champions are making their way to Wild Rift than people can keep up with. According to a leak from the Canserole YouTube channel, Riven will be coming to mobile and Wild Rift. She is not the first champion to have been leaked thus far. Irelia has been confirmed while it looks like Senna and Lucian will be joining soon as well. If Riven truly is making her way to Wild Rift people will start to wonder, what is the Riven Wild Rift release date.
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Diablo Immortal Release Date - What We Know About a PC Release Date

Since its notorious announcement during BlizzCon 2018, Diablo: Immortal's development has quietly moved forward, so much so that we might get to experience the mobile game's full version later this year. With Diablo 4 making us wait longer for the next mainline entry in the series, many players might be wondering if it's mobile spin-off might have a PC release date attached to it.
flickeringmyth.com

Russian horror-thriller Superdeep gets a trailer and poster from Shudder

Shudder has released a trailer for writer-director Arseny Syuhin’s upcoming horror-thriller Superdeep which follows a small research team as they explore a borehole in Russia, disturbing the greatest threat humanity has ever faced; check out the trailer below, along with the official poster and synopsis…. The Kola Superdeep borehole is...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What is the release date of Horizon Forbidden West?

Horizon Zero Dawn from PlayStation developer Guerrilla Games was an acclaimed original title for the PlayStation 4, and the follow-up game Horizon Forbidden West will take players to brand-new locales. Taking place in the frontier of the Forbidden West, players will once again take control of Aloy as she attempts to stop a mysterious plague. Sony’s PlayStation Studios team announced the sequel in June 2020, but when will PlayStation owners actually get their hands on the new game?
Musicmxdwn.com

Mark Lanegan and Joe Cardamone Move Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe 12″ Single Release Date to June 2021 and Announce Plans for LP in Fall 2021

Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan and The Icarus Line vocalist Joe Cardamone postponed the release of their Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe debut 12’’ single to June 11 after originally announcing it for March 12, 2021 via Rare Bird/Kitten Robot Records. It’s available for pre-order here. In addition, they announced that a collaborative album is set to be released sometime in Fall 2021.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Necromunda: Hired Gun trailer shows off cyber-mastiff customisation

The latest trailer for Necromunda: Hired Gun gives a closer look at the game’s cyber-mastiff customisation options and more fast-paced gameplay. Create your ideal ‘good boy’ with cyber augmentations and then let your enemies get a closer look at his teeth. Streum On Studio is gearing up for the release...
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

'A Classic Horror Story' clip teases terror to come

May 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film A Classic Horror Story. The streaming service shared a teaser for the Italian horror film Friday. The preview opens with a shot of a house with a unique roof and diamond-shaped window. The scene switches to a mounted deer head inside the house, which is then blocked by a person wearing a hood. Another person is then seen in a contraption with two spikes just above their eyes.
TV Seriestv-eh.com

T+E serves bite-size scares with dark, modern-day horror anthology Series, Web of Darkness

T+E’s new original series Web of Darkness (8×60’) is a dark, modern-day anthology series that pays homage to the classic horror and sci-fi genre. Inspired by horror stories found in the deepest recesses of the web, each episode follows five chilling tales narrated by everyday characters reliving their nightmarish run-ins with the unexplained. From ghosts seeking revenge to encounters with UFOs and a resentful witch bearing a grudge, Web of Darkness accelerates the terror to deliver bursts of fright in a bite-size format. The series shows audiences what could happen if our world ever intertwined with the supernatural, offering a vivid portrayal of modern-day horror stories often caught on camera by the main characters. The world broadcast premiere of Web of Darkness airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on T+E, starting June 8.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Crysis 2 Remastered on First Screenshot?

Is Crysis 2 Remaster really in the pipeline? Crytek shared the first alleged screenshot from the game on Twitter. Just yesterday, we informed about a teaser posted on Crysis' official Twitter account, supposedly confirming last year's data leak at Crytek, in which work on a remaster of the second and third instalment of the series was revealed. Yesterday we could have been skeptical about the "clue", but today we can be almost sure that Crysis 2 Remastered is being made - the first potential screenshot has been revealed.