What is the release date of The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes?
The Dark Pictures Anthology horror game series from Supermassive Games is getting its third installment, and as with the previous installments, the lead-up to its release is full of intrigue and mystery. House of Ashes is the name of the next attempt at an interactive horror movie from Supermassive, and it certainly sports a different tone than its predecessors Man of Medan and Little Hope. Will players be able to get their hands on this terrifying tale before spooky season hits this year?www.gamepur.com