What is the release date of The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch dropped its feature-length premiere earlier this week, and as an end tag we got a new trailer that teases more of what's to come in season 1. The latest Bad Batch sizzle reel features a lot of tantalizing cameos - but there was one that fans never predicted we would see but are so glad that we did! That would be the Baby Rancors that will be showing up in The Bad Batch's future episodes and are already becoming another cuddly-creature addition to the Star Wars catalog. Check out the new Star Wars: The Bad Batch trailer "For Hire", above!