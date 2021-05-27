Pregnant Woman Saves Three Kids Drowning in Lake Michigan

The sun, earth and moon will line up just right to create a Super Flower Blood Moon. The celestial event will happen on May 26. Hang on, let me grab my tarot cards... This will be the only total lunar eclipse of 2021 and it will last about 15 minutes. It begins at 7am. The moon will be closer to the earth and appear brighter and larger. In Michigan, we will only be able to see the beginning of the partial eclipse starting around 6 a.m. For best viewing, you'd be advised to hop on a plane and head west. For observers in the United States, the only places where the entire eclipse is visible are in Hawaii or Alaska. The Farmer's Almanac states,