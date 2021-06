Outcome of Lawsuit Could Affect Tens of Thousands of Children Across the State — NEW ORLEANS, La. – U.S. District Court Judge Brian A. Jacksonruled last week that a lawsuit challenging Louisiana’s failure to provide intensive home and community-based mental health services, as required by law, to Medicaid-eligible children can proceed as a class action lawsuit on behalf of tens of thousands of children across the state. The lawsuit, filed in November 2019 following a multi-year investigation, describes how the state’s failure to provide these services forces children to needlessly cycle in and out of hospitals, psychiatric facilities and the juvenile justice system for extended periods of time, often far away from the places they call home.