BRIGHTON, Mass. – The Boston College baseball team lost to Virginia, 7-1, at the Harrington Athletics Village on Friday evening. The Eagles dropped to 20-27 overall and 9-22 in ACC play, while the Cavaliers improved to 26-21 and 17-17. UVA pushed across four runs in the top of the first. Left fielder Brendan Rivoli started the rally with two outs and nobody on with his first of three hits on the night. After a walk, three straight hits drove in four runs; capped by a two-run single by center fielder Chris Newell.