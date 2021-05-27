Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes director details Iraq War setting in first look video

By Chris Compendio
gamepur.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse of Ashes is the next installment of the ongoing Dark Pictures Anthology horror game series, and this entry from developer Supermassive Games is tackling a fairly recent historical setting. This title will present a dichotomy between the Iraq War in 2003 and an ancient force older than anything Supermassive has depicted before, with a story that has soldiers trapped in an underground Sumerian temple. All of these details came from a livestream featuring game director Will Doyle.

www.gamepur.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Tisdale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraq War#War In Iraq#Video Game#Supermassive Games#American Horror Story#Horror Games#War Games#House Of Ashes#Dark Pictures Anthology#Sumerian#Special Forces#Cia#Air Force#School Musical#Pictures#Creepy Creatures#Shared Story Modes#Iraqi Combatants#Caverns#Tonal Influences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
Movies
Country
Iraq
Related
Chris Prattflickdirect.com

The Tomorrow War First Look

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.
Video GamesPolygon

House of Ashes, the next Dark Pictures game, addresses fan feedback

In House of Ashes, the upcoming third game of the Dark Pictures Anthology, players get to work their way through another short but intense multiperspective horror narrative. The game’s protagonist is Rachel King, a Marine played by High School Musical’s Ashley Tisdale. House of Ashes is about King on a mission in Iraq in 2003.
Video GamesPCGamesN

House of Ashes first look: “We’re not making Tomb Raider or Call of Duty”

House of Ashes, the next game in The Dark Pictures Anthology, takes a step away from its usual formula of terrorising a group of defenseless teens with spectral hallucinations, and instead throws a US Special Forces unit into Iraq in 2003 – at the start of the Iraq War – to investigate the potential existence of an underground chemical weapons depot.
Video GamesRely on Horror

Supermassive Games Reveals Footage for Dark Pictures: House of Ashes

A new video has just been released showing off new gameplay footage for Supermassive Games’ continuation of the Dark Pictures series, entitled House of Ashes. The 34-minute video features the game’s director, Will Doyle, talking about this latest installment. Doyle explains that Ashes is a standalone game and will explore a new mystery. Similar to the previous two games, Man of Medan and Little Hope, this latest episode is a hybrid of horror gaming and an interactive horror movie, requiring players to keep as many characters as they can alive throughout.
ComicsGamespot

Batman's War On Crime Goes Global In New "The World" Anthology Collection

Batman's war on crime has largely been kept within the borders of Gotham City, but this September will see the Dark Knight go global in Batman: The World. Unlike older globe-trotting events that had a familiar international taste such as Batman Incorporated or Tom Taylor and Andy Kubert's current Batman: The Dark Knight mini-series, Batman: The World will feature creative teams across the globe creating short stories that take place in their home countries.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

The next Dark Pictures Anthology game makes it hard to know who to root for

Supermassive's Dark Pictures Anthology is poised to spit out its third grisly instalment this year, once again pitting five unlucky souls against a seemingly supernatural threat. The series is no stranger to unlikable characters that make you question how hard you really want to work to save them, but in House of Ashes I might actually be on the side of the monsters.
Video GamesKotaku

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers

Released last week with little fanfare, World Brothers is a spin-off of the big-shooting Earth Defense Force series in which players collect cute voxel-built warriors based on cultures from around the world. Only a few of these blocky caricatures are horrible. Known for its tongue-and-cheek humor and low-budget vibe, the...