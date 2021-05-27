Evan Cheng Joins PARSIQ As An Investor And Advisor

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 24, 2021. SafrCARE is pleased to announce Winifred Carson-Smith has joined the SafrCARE Board of Advisors. An accomplished health care specialist and lawyer, Ms. Carson-Smith is an Honorary Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing, has served as in house counsel to the American Nurses Association and legislative director to the DC Council Committee on Consumer and Regulatory Affairs. Carson-Smith has served in varying capacities as a health lawyer and consultant, through her firm WYCarson Company. Advising in the home health arena, she has practical knowledge and expertise of non-emergency medical transportation options and needs. She lectures, blogs and provides advice on health, regulation and scopes of practice through her social media platform Let's Talk Nursing Now (LTNN). Her work supporting Advanced Practice Nurses (APRNs) led to changes in FDA regulations expanding their prescribing authority. She is a graduate of Duke University and the George Washington University Law School, and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, lives in Washington, DC and hails from Columbia, SC. Ms. Carson-Smith is married to Frank Smith, founder and CEO of the National African-American Civil War Memorial and Museum in Washington, DC.