Gucci Mane Speaks On His "Tense" Verzuz With Jeezy & 1017 Being The Walmart Of Rap Labels
Arguably the most influential trap rapper, Gucci Mane has built a legacy filled with too many accolades to mention. After establishing himself as one of the most dominant rappers of his generation, the 41-year-old artist began to focus on his true life goal: building an empire and finding undiscovered talent through his own label. Finally, five years after getting out of prison, Gucci Mane has accomplished that much, building The New 1017 from the ground up and developing artists like Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, Big Scarr, Enchanting, and more.www.hotnewhiphop.com