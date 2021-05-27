newsbreak-logo
GALLAHER TO TAKE OVER FROM LIEFELD ON 'THE MIGHTY CRUSADERS: THE SHIELD'

ICV2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchie Comics has announced that David Gallaher will script the comic The Mighty Crusaders: The Shield#1, taking over from writer/artist Rob Liefeld, who left the project in early May (see “Archie Updates Status of ‘The Mighty Crusaders: The Shield’”). Archie says the one-shot comic will go on sale on June 30, as previously scheduled, and their updated solicit included some new artwork as well as Liefeld’s “Top Secret” variant cover (for previous covers, see “Preview: ‘The Mighty Crusaders: The Shield’ #1 Covers”).

