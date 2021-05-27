Elias discusses Orioles’ bullpen, catching, prospects and 2021 draft

The day has arrived, at long last. Minor league baseball is back in action tonight for the first time in two years. And have we ever missed it. The long-awaited return comes under different circumstances than we last saw in 2019. Minor League Baseball has been absorbed under Major League Baseball’s umbrella, and dozens of previous affiliates around the minors have been cut — including the Birds’ longtime High-A affiliate, Frederick, which is now part of the MLB Draft League. Aberdeen, formerly the Orioles’ short-season affiliate, has been promoted to High-A to replace the Keys. And for this season, at least, minor league schedules have been rejiggered to reduce travel; all series will be six-game series played from Tuesday through Sunday, with a universal off day on Mondays.