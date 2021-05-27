newsbreak-logo
Waxahachie Nurse Practitioner Sentenced To 20 Years In Federal Prison

By News Staff
Focus Daily News
Focus Daily News
 3 days ago
Trivikram Reddy, Ordered to Pay More Than $52 Million in Restitution. A Waxahachie nurse practitioner was sentenced yesterday to 20 years in federal prison and ordered to repay more than $52 million in restitution for his role in a health care fraud conspiracy, announced Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah.

