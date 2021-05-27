First challenge gift donation received for Jackson-Butts County Boys & Girls Club
The Henderson School Alumni Association Trust (HSAAT) is seeking partners to come together to bring a Boys & Girls Club (BGC) to Jackson-Butts County. After a unanimous vote from a cross section of Butts leaders (from government, business, churches and civic organizations) a BGC Steering Committee was formed in November 2020 to raise funds for the BGC ($450,000 - $150,000 a year for three years), and to acquire a location to house the BGC.www.jacksonprogress-argus.com