newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

DCMS Committee chair concerned over ‘lack of clarity’ around Ofcom post process

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07qgiS_0aDfPLCp00
Ofcom sign (PA Archive)

The chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has said he is concerned about a “lack of clarity” over why the selection process for Ofcom chair is being rerun.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has written to the Commissioner of Public Appointments saying he wants a second competition for the role at the media regulator.

Former Daily Mail editor and vocal BBC critic Paul Dacre was reportedly Boris Johnson’s preferred choice during the initial interviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Tyx8_0aDfPLCp00
Leveson Inquiry (PA Archive)

DCMS Committee chairman Julian Knight said he would be writing to Mr Dowden to seek assurances that previous candidates for the role did not reapply.

He said: “We are concerned about the lack of clarity on why the process to appoint a new chair of Ofcom needs to be rerun.

“In this situation, we would expect that previous candidates for the post would not need to reapply and we will be seeking reassurance from the DCMS Secretary of State that this is the case.

“This is not the first occasion on which this committee has raised concerns about the appointments process within the remit of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FKUME_0aDfPLCp00
MP portraits (PA Media)

“As a result of this unnecessary delay, the communications regulator finds itself without a chair at what could not be a more critical time as the Government prepares to legislate against online harms.”

A DCMS spokesperson said: “In accordance with the governance code of public appointments, the Culture Secretary has taken the decision to rerun the competition for Ofcom chair.

“We have written to the Commissioner of Public Appointments to inform him of this.”

Mr Dacre edited the Daily Mail for 26 years before stepping down in 2018.

During his editorship he was critical of the BBC – and would regulate the broadcaster if made chairman of Ofcom.

The DCMS Committee confirmed it will carry out a pre-appointment hearing with the Government’s preferred candidate for the post.

Ofcom is expected to gain responsibility for regulating social media networks such as Facebook, Twitter and TikTok under forthcoming online harms legislation.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
71K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
Paul Dacre
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dcms#Uk#Public Media#Bbc Online#Secretary#Communications Networks#State#The Daily Mail#The Dcms Committee#Tiktok#Department For Digital#Ofcom Chair#Clarity#Public Appointments#Made Chairman#Assurances#Mr Dacre#Reassurance#Social Media Networks#Mr Dowden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
News Break
Facebook
Related
U.K.Posted by
newschain

What the papers say – May 30

Boris Johnson becoming the first Prime Minister to marry in office in nearly 200 years leads many of the papers. The Sunday Express reports 30 guests were issued last-minute invitations to the PM’s third wedding, which took place in Westminster Cathedral. The Sunday Telegraph says some of Mr Johnson’s senior...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Derek Adams keen to ensure Morecambe overcome lack of Wembley experience

Derek Adams plans to get the ‘Wembley factor’ out of Morecambe’s system by arriving early for the Sky Bet League Two play-off final with Newport. County make their fifth Wembley visit in nine years on Monday and several members of Michael Flynn’s squad lost to a 119th-minute Tranmere goal in the 2019 League Two play-off final.
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Government considers compulsory coronavirus jabs for NHS staff

Coronavirus vaccines could be mandatory for NHS staff under plans being considered by ministers. The Government has already consulted on whether to make jabs compulsory for social care workers and ministers are now weighing up whether to do the same for medics. Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said it was important...
PoliticsBBC

Paul Dacre and Ofcom: What's going on?

Trying to bring useful allies into the tent does not always work out as planned, as Boris Johnson has discovered with the spectacular unravelling of his political friendship with Dominic Cummings. And while all eyes at Westminster were on Mr Cummings' evidence to MPs this week, another plan thought to...
U.K.BBC

Ofcom chair selection process to be re-started

The process to appoint the new chairman of the broadcasting watchdog Ofcom is to be re-started, the BBC has been told. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has written to the government's Commissioner for Public Appointments saying he wants a second competition. A new interview panel is now expected to be appointed.
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Ex-Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre faces ‘re-run’ in race to be Ofcom chair

The race to find the next Ofcom chair will be “re-run,” the government has revealed – with former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre said to be facing opposition from the online tech giants in his bid to land the job.Culture secretary Oliver Dowden has written to the public appointments commissioner to ask for the interviewing process to restart.Mr Dowden has decided the existing process to find next chair of the media watchdog has been deficient and there is reason to put a new selection panel in place, The Independent understands. Mr Dacre is thought to be Boris Johnson’s choice for...
U.K.Telegraph

Nick Clegg bids to derail Paul Dacre's campaign to chair Ofcom

Sir Nick Clegg has reignited hostilities with Paul Dacre by attacking the former Daily Mail editor's bid to become chairman of the media watchdog Ofcom. The former Liberal Democrat leader, now head of Facebook’s international political operation, has joined forces with Google to persuade ministers against appointing Mr Dacre, who has called for tech giants to be broken up.
PoliticsBBC

Committee chair criticises lack of direction for levelling-up agenda

Committee chair criticises lack of direction for levelling-up agenda. "That was probably one of the poorest ministerial sessions I've chaired," Darren Jones told ministers. The Labour MP, and chair of the Common's Business committee, said Paul Scully and his colleague Luke Hall had not given any clarity on financing, understanding, policy or direction for the levelling-up agenda.
Public Healthdistincttoday.net

Boris Johnson ‘ranted at Matt Hancock over care home testing failure’

Boris Johnson launched an expletive-laden rant at Matt Hancock over care home testing failures as Covid spread, it was claimed today. The PM is said to have raged at the Health Secretary over the lack of screening for people discharged from hospitals into homes when he returned to work after his own near-miss from the disease in March last year.
WorldPosted by
newschain

DUP and Sinn Fein urged to ‘keep powersharing show on the road’

The new leader of the Ulster Unionist Party has urged the DUP and Sinn Fein to keep the “show on the road” in terms of the powersharing government in Northern Ireland. Days ahead of DUP leader Edwin Poots’ expected unveiling of his new ministerial team, and amid speculation over whether Sinn Fein will support the nomination of new ministers without a commitment over Irish language legislation, Doug Beattie said the Executive “has to last”.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
newschain

Far-right party doubles support in Cyprus election, polls suggest

The far-right ELAM party appears to have almost doubled its support in Cyprus’ parliamentary election, exit polls have showed. Results from five separate exit polls released by four private TV stations and state broadcaster CyBC immediately after voting ended showed the two largest parties: the centre-right DISY and the communist-rooted AKEL, to be leading the election in first and second place respectively.