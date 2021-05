The Apple-owned Beats hasn’t announced any new headphones recently, aside from some limited edition drops of existing cans. But that will probably be changing soon. Thanks to the folks over at MySmartPrice, we appear to have our first look of what the new Beats Studio Buds will look like. The images reportedly reveal both the left and right earbuds, which will offer a truly wireless experience with a very distinct design. Indeed, if these are the real deal, the new Beats Studio Buds look very different from other Beats-branded wireless headphones out there.