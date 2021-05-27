Tracy: 'We’re here to restore the people of Illinois’ faith in our government'
Senate Republicans, led by Sens. Jil Tracy (R-Quincy) and John Curran (R-Lemont), are intent on creating a new Springfield. “We’re here to discuss how we can best improve our processes to protect the people of Illinois and hold our politicians accountable when they break the public trust,” Tracy said in a video posted to YouTube. “As a veteran of the state House and chair of the Legislative Ethics Committee, I’m uniquely aware of the toll corruption can have on Illinois resources and working systems. “peoriastandard.com