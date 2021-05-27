newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Breakfast cereals not being demonised under obesity reforms, says minister

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G4cZe_0aDfP2WH00
A cereal aisle in the supermarket (PA Archive)

Breakfast cereals will not be “demonised” by the Government’s proposals to combat obesity, a health minister has said.

Some Conservative MPs raised concerns about further state intervention on foods high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS), with proposals including restrictions on advertising and menu labelling.

But frontbencher Jo Churchill defended the plans and insisted they were part of efforts to inform people when making decisions on what to eat.

Speaking in the Commons Conservative Greg Smith (Buckingham) listed butter, granola, porridge oats, muesli and protein bars as products which are not aimed at children but are being treated as “junk food” under the plans.

He went on: “Breakfast cereals, previously heralded for high fibre – now demonised.

“No distinction for naturally-occurring sugars and fats from dried fruit and nuts, so often present in those products.

“If the state is really saying that breakfast cereals are bad, where does that naturally push people?

“Bacon sandwich? full English? Pain au chocolat? All things I am particularly partial to, but I don’t think the public health establishment will be very keen to endorse.

“Perhaps toast, but then we see that butter is on the HFSS naughty list.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lwb3Q_0aDfP2WH00
Breakfast cereal (PA Archive)

Conservative former minister Mark Harper said he supports the Government’s objectives on tackling obesity, adding: “It seems to me it’s about diet, not about individual foods and I think demonising individual foods… I don’t think is a very successful strategy.

“There are plenty of things I like which individually would be very unhealthy but I just don’t eat them very often.

“I think that’s where we need to get to – people need to understand what is a healthy weight and understand the health consequences and want to get there themselves.”

The Government has previously announced its intention to ban the advertising of goods high in salt, sugar and fat on TV and online before 9pm.

Andrew Lewer, Conservative MP for Northampton South, said: “This legislation will essentially nationalise the content of food advertising, chosen by DHSC (Department of Health and Social Care) in Whitehall, and it’s redolent of EU regulations over whether Jaffa Cakes are biscuits or cakes, or Harold Wilson’s selective employment tax rather than trusting citizens to make decisions for themselves and concentrating on education so that those choices are informed.”

Responding for the Government, Ms Churchill said: “I am not demonising breakfast cereals. As I say, Kellogg’s is going in the direction their customers are demanding… I think customers are ahead of us in this House on this.

“They are reformulating, which is what we want them to do.”

She added: “What I want to help families and children to do is no matter what they are able to access and purchase, they are by default able to access a healthier choice so they are not forced into making the choice of ‘that at least is something to give my children’.

“We are not banning butter, so rest assured (Mr Smith) will still be able to have his butter on a bit of toast if that’s what he likes.”

On calorie-labelling on menus, Ms Churchill said: “When we eat out… we consume double the calories.

“Surely it’s better that we help inform. If we were to prepare them, we would have half of the calories.”

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
71K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harold Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfast Cereals#Food Drink#Breakfast Foods#Healthy Diet#Healthy Food#Unhealthy Food#House#Health Minister#Porridge Oats#Individual Foods#Protein Bars#Fruit#Granola#Junk Food#Butter#Muesli#Bacon Sandwich#Toast#Food Advertising#Menus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Obesity
News Break
Health
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
U.K.Posted by
newschain

What the papers say – May 30

Boris Johnson becoming the first Prime Minister to marry in office in nearly 200 years leads many of the papers. The Sunday Express reports 30 guests were issued last-minute invitations to the PM’s third wedding, which took place in Westminster Cathedral. The Sunday Telegraph says some of Mr Johnson’s senior...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Cristiano Ronaldo helped Chiedozie Ogbene to head in the right direction

Chiedozie Ogbene grew up trying to imitate Cristiano Ronaldo and is now poised to bring his direct brand of football to the international stage with the Republic of Ireland. The 24-year-old Rotherham winger idolised the then Manchester United star when he was growing up in Cork and tried to model himself on a man who has since established himself as one of world football’s greats.
Food & DrinksWVNews

Choosing healthy breakfast cereals

Breakfast is an important meal to jump-start your body for the day ahead. One healthy choice for breakfast can be cereal with milk, but it depends on the choices that you make. As the cereal aisles expand, it can be confusing to know which ones are healthier. Here are some tips to simplify the trip down the aisle.
Food & DrinksGizmodo

Kellogg's Introduces Robotic Vending Machines That Mix and Match Cereals to Create the Perfect Breakfast Bowl

Similar to the soda-mixing Coca-Cola Freestyle machines introduced years ago (which were co-created by Dean Kamen, the inventor of the Segway), Kellogg’s is rolling out a new vending machine called the Kellogg’s Bowl Bot that creates custom mixes of cereals and toppings like fresh fruits and nuts and spits out a breakfast ready bowl faster than you can groggily toast a bagel.
KidsThe Guardian

What Are We Feeding Our Kids? review – junk food exposé will leave you queasy

Maybe we will come to measure out the pandemic in Tulleken time. The identical twin brothers – and practising doctors – Chris and Alexander (Xand) van Tulleken have had a busy year; they have rarely been off our screens for long. Respectively, they are a virologist at University College hospital, London, and an experienced public health doctor with years of experience on the frontline of disaster zones. The pair would doubtless have been commissioned to educate us on Covid – even if Xand hadn’t caught the virus and brought a personal view to the gig (Surviving the Virus: My Brother and Me). Their series Operation Ouch, and other online contributions, helped parents desperately trying to home school, in between fending off unemployment, sourcing supermarket deliveries and caring for shielding parents.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Column: May I recommend the cold breakfast cereal?

The amount of choice in L.A. restaurants is so great as to be almost paralyzing. There are the perfectly crunchy chả giò from Golden Deli, served with a platter of cold, crisp herbs. There’s nuclear test-level spicy, soupy noodles from Hunan Chilli King. There’s the somehow underrated burger from Go Get Em Tiger, possibly the best in the whole city.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Cereal-Flavored Instant Oatmeals

Say goodbye to blend oatmeal, thanks to the new Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Oatmeal packets. In an effort to make instant oatmeal a little more exciting, General Mills’ Big G Instant Oatmeals now come in flavors inspired by four iconic breakfast cereals. Beginning In June, you'll be able to get your hands on Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, Cocoa Puffs, and Trix oatmeal varieties, so you can enjoy two tasty breakfast options in one bowl.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Side Effects of Giving up Ice Cream, According to Science

I scream, you scream, we…may not all scream for ice cream. Ice cream may be a delicious dessert to scoop up during the warmer months, but for those looking to cut their added sugar intake, giving up ice cream can seem like an easy solution. And yet, while it may...
AgricultureFortune

Plants in, beef out: restaurant menus are adapting to climate-friendly eating

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Eleven Madison Park, a top Manhattan restaurant, is going meatless. The Epicurious cooking site stopped posting new beef recipes. The Culinary Institute of America is promoting “plant-forward” menus. Dozens of colleges, including Harvard and Stanford, are shifting toward “climate-friendly” meals.
AnimalsPosted by
100.5 The River

30 Common Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs

As man's best friend, dogs do everything with us: walk around town, ride in the car, play in the yard, and snuggle on the couch. It's natural, then, given how much time we spend with our four-legged companions, to assume they can eat with us, too. However, human food can be dangerous for dogs, even types of food that are completely safe for us.
Food & Drinkskjo1055.com

New Cereal

The Quaker Oats company has announced two new products: Chocolatey Churro Bites and Chocolate Caramel Crunch. The Chocolatey Churro Bites come in Snack Pouches, and are crunchy chocolatey bites that look like mini churros. The Chocolate Caramel Crunch is a sweetened corn and oat cereal that includes the classic Cap’n Crunch as well as chocolatey caramel-y pieces. The churro bites will be available sometime this month, while the cereal will be available in early June 2021.
Weight Lossdoctorslounge.com

Being a ‘Night Owl’ Raises Odds for Diabetes If You’re Obese

MONDAY, May 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Though obesity by itself can drive up heart disease risk, new research suggests diabetes and heart disease risk is especially high when combined with a tendency to stay up late at night. The finding stems from a comparison of sleep patterns and disease...
Food & Drinksbeachbodyondemand.com

No-Bake Coffee and Cereal Bars

This recipe for Coffee and Cereal Bars is for anyone who goes to sleep dreaming of their morning coffee. Even if you’re not a coffee drinker, you’ll love the chocolatey coffee flavor in these yummy homemade bars. Café Latte Shakeology (whey or plant-based vegan) blends with almond butter for a...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Kix Cereal

Kix has held its place as a supermarket staple for more than 80 years (via General Mills). It might not be as colorful as its spin-off Trix, or even as popular as its cooler sibling Cheerios, but Kix has a charm of its own and a rich history. And it's not intimidated by its rainbow-colored competition, either — breakfast treats such as Froot Loops or Apple Jacks. Kix has retained its pale brown color and has always held to its niche in the market as a healthy cereal for kids.
Public Healthfox5dc.com

Doctors say beware of surge in childhood obesity rates amid pandemic

WASHINGTON - Doctors are warning parents of increasing childhood obesity rates. Children’s National Hospital’s IDEAL Clinic is seeing a massive influx of patients. It’s all thanks to the pandemic. "One of the things we took for granted is that school actually provides a structure for kids, for mealtimes, physical activity...