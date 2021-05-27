America's Got Talent Contestants You May Not Know Died
"America's Got Talent" first kicked off in 2006 and has given a variety of stars a huge platform to launch their careers. The show's most notable contestants include dancing violinist Lindsey Stirling, who has gone on to have big success despite not winning the show. According to Talent Recap, Stirling made the quarterfinals during Season 5 and has since released several albums and gone on multiple tours. As of this writing, her YouTube channel boasts 12.9 million subscribers.www.nickiswift.com