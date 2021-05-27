America's Got Talent Contestants You May Not Know Died

The America’s Got Talent premiere is set to come on NBC this Tuesday! What better way to rejoice than by watching 1aChord?. If you look below, you can get your first taste at the first season 16 audition. What makes these three guys so special? They didn’t even know each other a few months before their audition, so the entire vocal act came together at the last second. After you hear them sing, you’d probably think that the three of them have been together for years!