How do your shoppers shop—and who are your main retail competitors?

So much has been discussed about what will stick and what will revert back when looking over the changes we have all adopted over the last 15 months. How certain trends have accelerated (internet sales as a percentage of total sales have jumped from being under 20% in the UK in 2019 to now being 30-35% in the first few months of this year). How certain assumptions have been destroyed (consistently, 15% of all GP appointments in the UK were remote pre-pandemic; at one-point last year it peaked at just under 50%, and now appears to have settled back to about 35% of all GP appointments). How certain assumptions are still in the balance – when travel becomes normal again, will we demand more of our local shops and services because many of us will only work in an office for three days a week, or will most of us go back to commuting to our place of work five days a week?