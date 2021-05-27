Lightning damage

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Cheyenne County in east central Colorado South central Kit Carson County in east central Colorado * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 709 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 17 miles south of Stratton, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and hail up to two inches in diameter. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Cheyenne and south central Kit Carson Counties in east central Colorado. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...2.00IN