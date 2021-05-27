Lightning damage

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleJan Knapp of The Burlington Record took this photo of a tree damaged by lightning on the property of Tom and Rose Dobler. The lightning threw bark from the 66-year-old tree 30 to 40 feet. The lightning also took out their phone service and knocked pictures off the walls of their house.

