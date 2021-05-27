UNC Asheville Ranks Among Top Universities for Waste Reduction by National Wildlife Federation

UNC Asheville was ranked as the top university in the nation in the food organics category in the National Wildlife Federation’s 2021 Campus Race to Zero Waste Competition among medium-sized campuses. The award was given based on UNC Asheville’s food donation and composting programs, which diverts uneaten food and food waste from the landfill. UNC Asheville was also the top ranked school in North Carolina for diverting waste from the landfill through reduction and recycling strategies, and for collecting the largest combined amount of paper, cardboard and bottles and cans on a per person basis. More than 200 college campuses in 43 states competed in Campus Race to Zero Waste, the nation’s premier waste reduction and recycling competition among colleges and universities.