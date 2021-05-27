Does Super Bomberman R Online have cross-play?

At the start of Season the the Splicer last week, some Destiny 2 players were treated to an odd bug that allowed them to group up with players on other platforms. While we knew that Bungie was working on cross-platform play for Destiny 2, we didn’t know exactly when it was supposed to go live. Bungie disabled the bug that was causing cross play to be enabled last week, but the studio will launch a special Destiny 2 cross play beta next week to test out the matchmaking. The intent is to fully launch cross play in Season 15, which is set to go live on August 24th, as long as there aren’t any delays or changes to the schedule.