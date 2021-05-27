Pokémon Go Fest 2021: Event date, new shiny Pokémon, ticket prices, habitats, events, and more

Gible Community Day is happening in Pokémon GO on Sunday, June 6th, 2021. Ever since the release of Gible, it was expected that this Pokémon would have a Community Day. The Gible line is pseudo-Legendary like the Dratini, Larvitar, Bagon, and Beldum lines before it. These Pokémon set a pattern before Gible was even released. They'd be rare in the wild, get the Community Day, and then the torch of the most exciting catch in the game would be passed to the next pseudo-Legendary. However, the structure of Community Day changed and Gible saw it's Shiny released unceremoniously in late 2019 outside of an event and outside of a Community Day. Deino, the next pseudo-Legendary, came out… and Gible remained immensely rare, with Niantic monetizing Gible eggs and raids all throughout 2020, making it more available but keeping it at an arm's length to maintain that rarity. Of course, those who caught Shiny Gible were proud of their trophy. Now, though, Gible Community Day has been announced, and the community is largely thrilled. This is what the community expected and most are thankful to see Niantic bring an end to the dangling carrot of Gible. However, some influencers in the game's community and indeed a portion of the playerbase have made the point that their hard-fought Shiny Gible will be useless now that everyone will have one. So we wonder… what does give a Shiny worth in Pokémon GO?