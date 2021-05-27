Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Encore Boston Harbor Announces Taste of Encore Summer Soiree to Celebrate Northshore Magazine’s 20th Anniversary

By Julie Fairweather
dirtywatermedia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday, August 15, Encore Boston Harbor and Northshore Magazine will partner for a Taste of Encore Summer Soiree on the South Lawn. This food and wine festival-style event will showcase Encore’s culinary collection featuring favorites from the resort’s outstanding dining concepts along with expertly paired beer, wine and specialty cocktails from Martignetti Companies. DJ Chris Roxx will provide music and entertainment – all set within the beautiful backdrop of Encore Boston Harbor’s lush gardens and Harborwalk.

dirtywatermedia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Everett, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
City
Boston, MA
Everett, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Everett, MA
Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Everett, MA
City
Florida, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Tasting#Food Drink#Wine Festival#Beer Tasting#Red Wine#Northshore Magazine#Martignetti Companies#Harborwalk#Rare Steakhouse#Foley Family Wines#Shanghainese#Cheese Meet Wine#Super Bowl Lv#Dirty Water Media#Wlvi Tv 56#Nbc#Ne#Greater Boston#Emerson College#Encore Summer Soiree
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Massachusetts Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Resorts in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, a peninsula off southeast Massachusetts, is a year-round destination, with quaint villages offering opportunities to soak in the area’s natural beauty. Sunbathing and whale watching are just as readily accessible as dining at an award-winning restaurant and playing a round of golf. A Cape Cod getaway is one you’ll remember, especially at one of these top resorts – bookable with Culture Trip.
Boston, MABoston Globe

Where to find $1 oyster happy hour deals in Boston

These are the buck-a-shuck deals available right now. If you’re picturing a quintessential New England day, throwing back a dozen freshly shucked oysters is a requirement. Though the pandemic hit the seafood industry particularly hard, resulting in a 60 percent loss in oyster sales last spring, Boston is still a bonafide utopia for bivalves. Still, slurping down oysters on a regular basis can hit your wallet hard. Tack on drinks and an entrée, and getting together with friends over oysters can suddenly seem more like a special occasion than a typical Boston dining experience.
Boston, MAPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Are Boston’s Streets Really Paved Over Cow Paths?

Many tourists have discovered that driving in some parts of Boston can be really confusing. Between the winding curving roads and the one-way streets, sometimes it feels like you just can’t get there from here. How did some Boston streets get a confusing layout that causes such difficulty for cars?
Boston, MABoston Globe

Delta to add new flights between Boston and 3 cities

The service begins Oct. 4. Delta Air Lines is expanding service at Logan International Airport this fall by adding routes to three North American cities, the airline announced Friday. The Atlanta-based airline will launch service between Boston and Dallas/Fort Worth, Charlotte, and Toronto beginning Oct. 4. The carrier will also...
Boston, MAnbcboston.com

Halfway Cafe in Marlborough Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A small local group of comfort food restaurants is now down to just two, as another location has shut down. According to multiple sources, the Halfway Cafe in Marlborough is no longer in business, with a Facebook post from the company saying the following:
Boston, MAnshoremag.com

Five New Stores Open at MarketStreet Lynnfield

MarketStreet Lynnfield continues its growth with the announcement of a new wave of retail, fashion, beauty, and wellness offerings, including the recently opened and locally owned women’s boutique shops Cattivo and Pretty Posh. Plus, three new stores will open at the property this summer. The news comes on the heels...
Boston, MABoston University

BU Class of 2021 Parents Watch Commencement from Everywhere—Cafes, Couches, Cars

Graduates adapted to the pandemic’s hybrid learning, their parents adapted to the long-awaited graduation ceremony. On Sunday afternoon, Alberto Rodriguez sat on a bench in a bus shelter on Commonwealth Avenue, a block from Nickerson Field, holding a bouquet of yellow, pink, and red roses for his daughter Danielly, who was about to graduate from BU Wheelock College of Education & Human Development. He had his cell phone tuned to the livestream link for the University’s historic, socially distanced 2021 Commencement. It was 1:45 pm, 15 minutes before the ceremony he’d been dreaming about for years.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....