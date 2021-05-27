Encore Boston Harbor Announces Taste of Encore Summer Soiree to Celebrate Northshore Magazine’s 20th Anniversary
Sunday, August 15, Encore Boston Harbor and Northshore Magazine will partner for a Taste of Encore Summer Soiree on the South Lawn. This food and wine festival-style event will showcase Encore’s culinary collection featuring favorites from the resort’s outstanding dining concepts along with expertly paired beer, wine and specialty cocktails from Martignetti Companies. DJ Chris Roxx will provide music and entertainment – all set within the beautiful backdrop of Encore Boston Harbor’s lush gardens and Harborwalk.dirtywatermedia.com