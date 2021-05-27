Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Eddie Van Halen Treated Frankenstrat Guitar Like ‘Junk’

By Martin Kielty
Posted by 
The Whale 99.1 FM
The Whale 99.1 FM
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wolfgang Van Halen remembered being shocked when his father, Eddie Van Halen, threw his famous hand-built Frankenstrat guitar across a room, showing that he didn’t think as much of it as everyone else did. The moment came after Wolfgang decided to use the custom-built instrument on two tracks for his...

991thewhale.com
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
794K+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolfgang Van Halen
Person
Eddie Van Halen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junk#Musical History#Pop History#Guitar World#Super Lead#Amps#Mammoth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

YNGWIE MALMSTEEN On Being Compared To EDDIE VAN HALEN: 'In Any Art, There Will Be Trendsetters'

Legendary Swedish guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen spoke to Aftershocks TV about how he was compared to another groundbreaking axeman, Eddie Van Halen, early on in his career. Asked if he felt the comparisons were justified, Yngwie said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't believe in comparing anybody with anybody, because it's supposed to be an artform. However, in art, in any art, there will be trendsetters, basically — there will be people who come around and kind of, like, turn everything upside down, and Edward was definitely one of them. And I brought something different to the table also.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Ozzy Osbourne Pays Tribute to Randy Rhoads: ‘I Owe My Career to Him’

Randy Rhoads’ masterful guitar solos and unique approach to heavy-metal riffing, which drew more influence from Bach than Black Sabbath, made him an instant guitar legend with the release of Blizzard of Ozz, Ozzy Osbourne’s 1980 solo debut. He’d spent the previous couple of years struggling in an early lineup of Quiet Riot — the two records he recorded with them came out only in Japan — so the success of the album and its hit single, “Crazy Train,” was a feat both for him and for Osbourne, who was at his lowest point following his dismissal from Black Sabbath. Osbourne needed to hear only a few seconds of Rhoads warming up at an audition for him to offer the guitarist the job, and the pair formed an immediate bond. Together, they developed a vision for Osbourne’s solo music that has endured ever since.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Nancy Wilson: “I painted myself intentionally into the corner by saying I was going to do an Eddie Van Halen tribute – because then I had to do it”

As the stalwart acoustic and electric guitar player and co-songwriter in Heart, Nancy Wilson has been a part of our collective six-string consciousness for more than four decades. And while Wilson has also played with the Heart offshoot The Lovemongers, the R&B-drenched Roadcase Royale and scored a handful of feature films, it took until 2021 for the iconic musician and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer to finally get around to releasing a solo album.
Motorsportsracer.com

The Eddie Van Halen Indy 500 tribute car that wasn’t

Imagine this: 135,000 fans at Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 and millions around the world watching the No. 25 Andretti Autosport Honda charging into Turn 1 at 230mph while wrapped in a Eddie Van Halen tribute livery. Through the early stages of April, there was no reason to imagine this scenario because it almost happened.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

EDDIE VAN HALEN's Stage-Played And Signed Charvel EVH Art Series Guitar Goes Up For Auction

A Charvel EVH Art Series electric guitar which was played on stage and signed by iconic VAN HALEN guitarist Eddie Van Halen has gone up for auction at Iconic Auctions. Eddie played the guitar during a VAN HALEN concert at Tacoma Dome, Washington on May 5, 2012 as part of the band's "A Different Kind Of Truth" tour. In addition to playing the guitar, Van Halen certified the guitar's usage with a bold silver pen marker signature and inscription on the body that reads: "Tacoma WA 5-5-2012, Eddie Van Halen, VH 2012."
AccidentsPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Favorite Advice From Eddie

Wolfgang Van Halen revealed the favorite piece of advice his dad Eddie Van Halen ever offered him. The Mammoth WVH leader also revisited his previous comments on his father's failings as a guitar teacher, saying he’d never meant anything negative with his words. Asked about the late guitar legend’s advice,...
Rock MusicNew Haven Register

Bob Dylan Lyrics, Prince and Eddie Van Halen Guitars Headed to Auction

Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics, guitars played by Prince and Eddie Van Halen, and a Kurt Cobain self-portrait are among the items that will be sold during Julien’s Auctions’ upcoming Music Icons sale, taking place June 11th through 13th. The sale will feature over 1,000 items, a collection of instruments, memorabilia,...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

WOLFGANG VAN HALEN: 'I'm Crazy About MESHUGGAH'

In a new interview with RockSverige, Wolfgang Van Halen was asked if he is into bands like GOJIRA or MASTODON. He said: "Oh, yeah. I love GOJIRA. And I'm crazy about MESHUGGAH. PERIPHERY, I'm friends with those guys and they're a phenomenal band." Wolfgang, who played all instruments on the...
Music1029thebuzz.com

Wolfgang Van Halen Used Eddie’s Classic Guitars On New Album Sessions

Wolfgang Van Halen revealed that he used his dad Eddie Van Halen's legendary signature “Frankenstein” guitar during the sessions for his upcoming Mammoth WVH debut set. When asked by Guitar World if he used any of his father's gear on the new album, he said, “Yeah, a handful of it. I played the original Frankenstein on the solo on 'Mammoth' and on 'Feel.' You feel the history. It’s kind of terrifying holding it, just because arguably it is the most famous guitar in musical history. It’s definitely quite the thing to hold it.”
MusicPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Wolfgang Van Halen shares a famous name, but his music is his own

The master plan, as Wolfgang Van Halen told his dad late in 2019, would please everyone. Eddie, the guitar hero, and brother Alex, the drummer, would bring back both original singer David Lee Roth and his replacement, Sammy Hagar. They would also recruit Michael Anthony, the bassist replaced by a teenage Wolfgang in 2007.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

RUDY SARZO On What Made RANDY RHOADS So Unique: Music 'Was In His Genes, His DNA'

Legendary hard rock bassist Rudy Sarzo (OZZY OSBOURNE, QUIET RIOT) spoke to Two Doods Reviews about what made iconic guitarist Randy Rhoads's approach to heavy metal riffing and guitar soloing so unique. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "[Randy] was the most rocking, and by rocking, I mean he had metal. He had metal before metal was actually what we know metal as today. He was one of the pioneers of many metal genres just because of the style of playing rhythm guitar and harmonic construction of his compositions. So, he was a wonderful combination of the really schooled musician — music theory; he knew how to read [music]. [That was] very rare. 'Cause remember, most musicians, we — including myself — I was originally inspired to become a musician because I did not come from a musical family, like Randy did, but this was a way to meet girls. So it wasn't until later on that I really gave myself a musical education, and I went to college and studied music and so on. But Randy was raised in a music education family — his mom started a school called Musonia that's still operating today. It's in North Hollywood, California — in the L.A. area. So that's what he knew. He wasn't doing it because of the girls; he was doing it because that's the way he was raised. It was in his genes, his DNA. His brother is a musician also, Kelle, and mom and dad, and all of that. So this was his world, and that made him very, very unique in a world where, let's say, outside of Eddie Van Halen and maybe a couple of other guitar players who were mostly known for being session musicians, we were just rockers. Not necessarily very well educated [in] music theory outside of what rock and roll is all about. We knew rock, and we had a passion for rock. Randy was more than that."
MusicPosted by
98.7 Jack FM

30 Years Ago: Van Halen Cook Up a Hit With ‘Poundcake’

Van Halen took a year off after the tour in support of OU812 and then needed another year away to put together a follow-up album. And even though the band had gotten a bit keyboard heavy on its recent records, Van Halen's first music of the '90s found them getting back to basics, with Eddie Van Halen showing he still had some distinct six-string tricks up his sleeve on the lead single from For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge, “Poundcake,” which was released on June 1, 1991.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

How Eddie Van Halen, Homemade Hot Pepper, and a Simple Fuzz Pedal Inspired Mdou Moctar’s New Album

On an evening in early May, Mdou Moctar was at home in Tchintabaraden, a village of some 30,000 people in the west of Niger, just south of the Sahara Desert. Not long after the sun had dipped beneath the horizon, the Tuareg guitarist broke his Ramadan fast with a light supper—milk, salad, and rice spiced with lemon, ginger, and tamarind—and picked up the phone to discuss Afrique Victime, the new album from the band that bears his name. The quality of the call was poor, and we spoke through a French-English translator. Even so, his voice, distant as it was, radiated the same intensity as his playing.