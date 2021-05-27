Tavares, Foligno skate, Sandin in; Leafs vs. Habs – Game 5
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been careful to not look past the Montreal Canadiens to a potential quarterfinal meeting with the Winnipeg Jets, but there was reason for optimism prior to Game 5 of their first round series that if the Leafs are able to dispatch the Habs and win their first playoff series in 17 years, that sometime in the next round they could see the return of team captain John Tavares.hockeybuzz.com