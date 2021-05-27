newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kanye West Rumored to Be Dating Supermodel Irina Shayk

Posted by 
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you thought the rumors about a possible Drake and Kim Kardashian hookup would have Kanye West down in the dumpster, think again. While the bipolar artist might be keeping himself out of the limelight as of late, word is spreading that the MAGA enthusiast has already found himself a rebound and the woman happens to be a supermodel from Russia (of course). According to The Sun, Kanye West has been secretly dating supermodel, Irina Shayk for a minute as she’s been single ever since breaking-up with Hollywood heavyweight, Bradley Cooper.

hiphopwired.com
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Irina Shayk
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Kanye
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermodel#Paris Fashion Week#Hollywood#Maga#Ig#Russian#Ye S Fall Winter#The Sun#Dating#Kanye West Visuals#Kim Kardashian Hookup#Breaking Up#Wonders#Bipolar#Mind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videoshypebeast.com

Dan Harmon Speaks on Rumored 'Rick and Morty' Episode With Kanye West

Dan Harmon has shared an update on the supposed Rick and Morty episode with Kanye West, revealing that only “time will tell” if the episode is ever created. “I think that when Kanye signs on, as he did, to do an episode, it’s not just gonna be Kanye doing a guest voice or Kanye doing a song,” the co-creator said in an interview with MSNBC. “We agreed that it needed to be really interwoven with the Rick and Morty franchise having its own integrity and Kanye having his own, without spoiling any details of what that story would be. Suffice it to say that the end result was going to be a lot of original music. I think that at that point, that’s when seven different corporations, and I don’t fault them for this because this is their job, they have to say, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, wait a minute. Slow down psychos.’ It’s like, ‘What are you doing?’”
TV & Videosenergy941.com

Kanye West On ‘Rick and Morty’ Soon

One of the Co-Creators of the ‘Rick and Morty’ show recently spoke about the upcoming episode with Kanye West. Not sure when it will be released, Dan Harmon said, “I think that when Kanye signs on, as he did, to do an episode, it’s not just gonna be Kanye doing a guest voice or Kanye doing a song.”
TV & VideosComicBook

Rick and Morty Creator Addresses the Status of the Kanye West Episode

There may not be a bigger Rick and Morty fan on planet Earth than Kanye West, and the folks behind the acclaimed animated series admire the musician as much as he does them. He has made his love for the show clear, and the Rick and Morty creative team have gone as far as to officially offer West his own episode of the series. Of course, that was two years ago, and fans are still left wondering if the partnership with ever come to fruition.
Beauty & Fashionthebrag.com

A brief history of Kanye West’s Maison Margiela face masks

Get the latest Fashion & Beauty news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox. Before Kanye West ever ran his own fashion shows, he attended them… front row nonetheless. While he may have been rejected by many of fashion’s elite, or “discriminated” against, to quote the man himself, it didn’t stop him from supporting and being a fan of the various high fashion brands who reciprocated the love that he had for them.
Beauty & FashionHerald-Times

Kanye West's Yeezy Gap line to launch in June

Kanye West's Yeezy Gap line is reportedly set to launch in June. According to Business of Fashion, the 43-year-old rapper and Yeezy founder's clothing collection with the US retailer is weeks away from being unveiled. Last summer, it was revealed that the 'Stronger' hitmaker had signed a 10-year deal with...
Relationshipshotnewhiphop.com

Kim Kardashian Not Ready To Explain 72-Day Kris Humphries Marriage To Kids Yet

For over a decade, Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been a staple in reality TV, and was the very thing that turned the Kardashians from a family name you might have been vaguely familiar with due to the OJ Simpson trial, to the most followed, multimillion-dollar brand they are now. After 20 seasons and a few spin-off shows, the family recently decided that their newest season will be their final one, thus ending an era in American TV.
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Larsa Pippen wants to patch up friendship with Kim Kardashian West

Larsa Pippen wants to get her friendship with Kim Kardashian West “back to normal”. The 46-year-old star gave an interview last year in which she hinted that Kim’s marriage to Kanye West was part of the reason she now has a different relationship with the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star.
Beauty & Fashionfoxbangor.com

Kanye West Wears Bag-Like Face Covering in L.A.

It’s a wrap for Kanye West. Ye was spotted in L.A. — or at least parts of him — tooling around with a super snug, cloth bag around his head. A fashion statement? … for sure. Uncomfortable? … undeniable. Kanye hasn’t been seen much since his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian,...