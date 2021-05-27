Kanye West Rumored to Be Dating Supermodel Irina Shayk
If you thought the rumors about a possible Drake and Kim Kardashian hookup would have Kanye West down in the dumpster, think again. While the bipolar artist might be keeping himself out of the limelight as of late, word is spreading that the MAGA enthusiast has already found himself a rebound and the woman happens to be a supermodel from Russia (of course). According to The Sun, Kanye West has been secretly dating supermodel, Irina Shayk for a minute as she’s been single ever since breaking-up with Hollywood heavyweight, Bradley Cooper.hiphopwired.com