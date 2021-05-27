newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

GOP Senators Raise Infrastructure Counteroffer to $928B

By Bill Lucia
Posted by 
Route Fifty
Route Fifty
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Senate Republicans on Thursday raised their infrastructure legislation counteroffer amid talks with the White House, proposing $928 billion of spending over eight years on programs for roads, water, transit, broadband and other areas. Only about $257 billion of that total would be above expected baseline line spending levels and the...

www.route-fifty.com
Route Fifty

Route Fifty

225
Followers
1K+
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Route Fifty covers state and local government news across the country.

 https://www.route-fifty.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
West Virginia State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
John Barrasso
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Mitt Romney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Senate Republicans#Republican Senators#Economy#Gop Lawmakers#Bipartisan Senators#Gop Support#The White House#Democrats#Washington Post#Bipartisan Support#Republican Votes#Legislative Business#Back Tax Cuts#Spending#Major Cuts#Taxes#President Biden#Sen Pat Toomey#Covid Relief Funds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Presidential panel on Capitol riot sought by Democratic lawmaker

WASHINGTON — A Democratic lawmaker called for a presidential commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol after Senate Republicans blocked legislation mandating the inquiry. The suggestion raised by Rep. Gerry Connolly’s would in effect take the matter out of Congress, bypassing Republican opposition. The GOP prevented...
Congress & CourtsFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Senate Republicans block January 6 commission

A crucial Senate vote on a bill to create an independent inquiry to investigate the deadly January 6 Capitol Hill riot failed Friday, falling short of the 10 Republican votes needed to advance and illustrating GOP efforts to move on from the insurrection that left five people dead and injured 140 police officers.
Congress & Courtscachevalleydaily.com

GOP senators thwart Capitol Hill riot commission

WASHINGTON, D.C. – With the support of Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), Senate Republicans narrowly defeated an effort to begin the process of impaneling a national commission to investigate the January 6th riot on Capitol Hill. Despite promises that the proposed investigation would be a non-partisan effort, Republicans condemned the proposal...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

9 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

Democratic control of Congress will be on the line next year as Republicans look to claw their way back into power after a disappointing 2020 election that cost them the White House and their Senate majority. But despite the conventional wisdom that the party of a new president tends to...
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Republicans Filibuster Bill Establishing Bipartisan Jan. 6 Commission

Senate Republicans blocked bipartisan legislation on Friday that would have established an independent 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump supporters, testing Democratic holdouts over their support for the filibuster. The vote against opening debate on the bill took place even after...
Presidential ElectionFOXBusiness

Senate Republicans unveil $928B counteroffer to Biden spending plan

Senate Republicans on Thursday announced a $928 billion counteroffer to President Biden’s massive $1.7 trillion infrastructure plan. The proposal focuses on core infrastructure projects while eliminating spending on other projects that have been backed by Democrats. Republican Sens. Shelley Capito of West Virginia, John Barrasso of Wyoming, Mike Crapo of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Joe Manchin “very disappointed” after Republicans use filibuster to kill Capitol riot commission

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) talks with reporters after stepping off the Senate Floor at the U.S. Capitol on May 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat who has positioned himself as a fulcrum of power in the evenly divided Senate, expressed disappointment on Friday after Senate Republicans predictably used the filibuster — which he supports — to block a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate meltdown reveals deepening partisan divide

An unexpected Senate meltdown this week is prompting Democrats to re-evaluate what they can realistically accomplish this year in Congress. Senators were up until 2:52 a.m. on Friday trying to hammer out a deal on how to move forward on a bipartisan bill to improve U.S. competitiveness with China. In the end, the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement and had to punt the legislation into next month.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

A GOP senator’s angry shaming of Mitch McConnell demands more from Democrats

Sen. Lisa Murkowski just staged a last-ditch effort to persuade Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to reconsider his opposition to a commission to examine the Jan. 6 insurrection. The Alaska Republican appealed to her Kentucky colleague’s conscience. In an extraordinary nine-minute session with reporters, Murkowski called on McConnell to stop...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

McConnell focuses ‘100 percent’ on blocking Biden — and zero percent on America

It has long been obvious that Mitch McConnell puts party before country, but this week he actually admitted it. The Senate minority leader told Republican colleagues that they should oppose the creation of a Jan. 6 commission, no matter how it is structured, because it “could hurt the party’s midterm election message,” as Politico’s Burgess Everett reported.
Advocacybreakingnewsandreligion.online

Companies Paying Starvation Wages Whine That Workers Aren’t Interested

Everyone knows American corporations from McDonalds to Walmart pay starvation wages. So now so-called leaders like Montana governor Greg “Punch a Journalist” Gianforte won’t distribute federal benefits, because people live better on those than on wages. Well, raise the wretched wages. They’re pitifully low. Or, as senator Bernie Sanders’ staff director Warren Gunnels put it: “Raise your wages and benefits or flip your own damn burgers and sweep your own damn floors.”
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Sidney Powell says Trump 'can simply be reinstated'

Attorney Sidney Powell, who is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for spreading allegedly defamatory claims about the 2020 election, insisted on Saturday former President Donald Trump could "simply be reinstated" as president and fill the rest of President Joe Biden's term. Powell's remarks were made at a right-wing conference...
Congress & CourtsStar-Tribune

GOP Senators Block January 6 Commission That Would Investigate Capitol Riot

GOP Senators Block January 6 Commission , That Would Investigate Capitol Riot . The vote of 54 to 35 in favor of legislation that would form the commission fell short of the 60 Senate votes needed to ensure its passage. Six GOP Senators crossed the aisle, joining Democrats in voting to form the commission. GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell led the effort to block its formation. I do not believe the additional extraneous commission that Democratic leaders want would uncover crucial new facts or promote healing, Sen. Mitch McConnell, (R-KY), via 'The New York Times'. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer chastised Senate Republicans before the vote, referring to the commission as "an American obligation.". What are you afraid of, the truth? Are you afraid that Donald Trump’s big lie will be dispelled?, Sen. Chuck Schumer, (D-NY), via 'The New York Times'. The commission would have been similar to the one formed after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, . with the intention of gaining a comprehensive understanding into how the U.S. Capitol came to be breached on Jan. 6 for the first time since the War of 1812.