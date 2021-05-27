newsbreak-logo
Crain's New York Business Honors ENTA Senior Director of Business Development and Marketing as a 2021 Notable in Marketing and PR

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Jason Campbell, Senior Director of Business Development and Marketing for ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA), has been selected by a panel of experts as one of Crain’s New York Business 2021 Notables in Marketing and PR. The 2021 list of Crain’s New York Business sought to salute the talented professionals who are especially skilled at gauging sentiment, crafting stories, and reaching audiences. Hailing from an array of firms across a variety of sectors, these accomplished individuals represent the leading edge of their industries.

