SEGA announced today that they have partnered with Danimals to give character customizations for the mobile title Sonic Dash. For a limited time, Sonic will appear on select Danimals smoothies and pouches packaging as part of the crossover, giving people the chance to download Sonic Dash by scanning a QR code on the back of Sonic-branded packs. By doing so, they will receive Bongo as a playable character after completing the tutorial level. What's more, the game will have special edition Pirate Sonic and Captain Shadow skins that can be attained in-game by collecting all four birthday-themed items on the track. Which includes a Danimals smoothie pack that's been added to the game. We got a few quotes on the crossover below as you can play the game right now via the App Store or Google Play.